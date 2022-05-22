Puebla.- A few days ago an image went viral on social networks in which customers of a bakery in Puebla were warned about a dog “thief” of cemitas, a bread characteristic of that region.

“BEWARE OF THE DOG STEALS CEMITAS”, reads the small sign in the window of an establishment called El Portal. Although this situation caused some skepticism among Internet users, as to whether there really was a dog “stealing cemitas”, a video went viral a few days ago in which the modus operandi of the little loin was captured.

The video was shared through social networks and in it you can see how two women walk down the sidewalk after buying their semites, while one of them looks suspiciously at another pedestrian who passed by them. This without expecting that the theft would bequeath from another party.

It wasn’t until the women turned the corner that the black puppy rushes in and manages to snatch the bag with cemitas from the woman, who after noticing the theft runs after the dog to try to stop it without having a positive result.

As expected, the publication sparked various reactions on social networks, many of them happily taking the puppy’s performance.

“The lady distrusted the man and it turns out that the one who had to be taken care of was the firulays”, “He judged the wrong one”, were some of the comments.