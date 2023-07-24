At the cost of many headaches, the journalist Rodrigo Fluxá has preferred that the truth completely spoil the headline that many expected regarding the death of Ana María Villarroel. The young her had a promising career in music as DJ Anna Cook. But on August 2, 2017, at the age of 26, the Chilean died in the capital of her country. Different autopsies revealed the presence of various drugs in her body and the presence of semen in her mouth. The artist had publicly declared herself a lesbian years before, which triggered various theories around her death. Furthermore, she had dealt with several men in the hours before her death, though none of them had been fully investigated.

Was it a hate crime? Would the authorities have put more effort in the case of not having been the deceased woman and homosexual? Who killed Anna Cook? This last question, which also includes the previous ones, was screened on 8M three years ago, International Women’s Day, at the Telefónica Tower in Santiago de Chile. and is the one gives name to podcast journalistic who has unveiled the mystery surrounding his death.

For weeks, this sound investigation has brought the case back to the front page of the Chilean media and has become the most listened to content in several Latin American countries. But the result of it has disappointed friends, family and groups that demanded justice for Anna Cook. The thesis handled by various feminist and LGTBI+ associations is that the artist was “raped, strangled and beaten to the point of breaking five ribs”, as the Chilean feminist group denounced on networks in the summer of 2020. tea club. But, defend the authors of these journalistic investigations, in reality the young woman would have committed suicide with an overdose of pills and drugs. She had announced it herself during the last days of her life in unpublished messages that journalists have found on her mobile phone. This is how he reveals it podcast in its last episode, broadcast this Wednesday, July 19.

Who killed Anna Cook? is divided into 11 chapters and produced by Podium Podcast Chile —which is part of the Prisa group— based on a five-year investigation. A journalistic team led by Fluxá, 42, together with journalists Sebastián Palma and Valentina Millán, has been in charge of analyzing more than 400 pages of judicial documentation, conducting around 100 interviews with all those involved and compiling audiovisual and sound files considered relevant to the case. This same team met during these years with the Prosecutor’s Office, the Legal Medical Service, the Institute of Public Health, the Investigative Police, external criminal experts and with the first team that legally advised Anna Cook’s family.

“What happened to Ana is a generational tragedy, regardless of what people think happened to her,” Fluxá comments from Chile by videoconference, shortly before broadcasting the latest installment of her investigation. “It was very difficult for me to understand, because the generation gaps are increasingly abrupt. It’s hard for me to communicate with a twenty-something and understand how he lives without judging. The clash between the concept of okay boomer and the considered crystal generation [la generación Z] It’s a shame, but it’s the law of life. At the levels of journalism and activism, there is no deep analysis material in Chile about this new generation and its problems”, he admits. Although the death occurred in his neighborhood and he knew some of the suspects in the alleged crime by sight, Fluxá sought out Millán, a young journalist closer in age to the DJ, so that she would first write a book on the case under his supervision. The project then jumped into the sound universe.

Precisely, even being a podcast documentary, the content is presented in a scripted way. He does so through the fictitious conversations of a veteran journalist and a younger one, with which Fluxá shows the weekly debates that he himself had with the younger members of his journalistic team. “Why is nobody talking about a generation anesthetizing itself so as not to feel?” they ask themselves in that last episode. “It’s a shame that the police investigation has overshadowed Ana’s musical talent,” Fluxá laments from his house. “The most convinced activism currently does not understand giving a voice to those suspected of a crime, but traditional journalism should do that,” says the reporter, who includes the exclusive testimony of several of them throughout the first 10 chapters.

Valeria Millán is shouted at in the street for showing a thesis different from that of the murder, says Fluxá. “The pandemic brought a very strong wave of irrationality, like the anti-vaccine movement. Now, there are college educated people who don’t believe you even when you show them proof. I didn’t imagine 10 years ago that my struggle as a journalist was going to be facing people who didn’t believe the facts,” she says. He himself has faced criticism for sharing his research findings, which make his podcast be the opposite of fashion true crime with moral.

The conversation that has been generated in recent weeks around Cook’s death has been part of the project, comments its top manager: “The podcast I was meant for this to happen. For the first time, a sound content goes beyond the niche in Chile, even the ladies of the neighborhood are commenting on it”, explains Fluxá. “Among activism it has fallen like a bomb. Young people don’t understand the classic journalism process, because it hardly exists anymore. And that is why a dialogue of the deaf begins to be generated. Current activism, which starts from truths, is incompatible with journalism, which starts from doubts, ”she defends. For the reporter, the two truths defended by both sides are not incompatible: Ana was able to commit suicide and the Chilean justice system has bias problems in its investigations.

Kattia González, mother of Anna Cook, met with the research team on at least nine occasions between 2020 and 2023. Three of those meetings were recorded interviews whose excerpts appear in the podcast. The last time was on January 7, 2023, where she was made aware of the scope of the investigation. But, upon learning the results of the investigations, in which she did not find a murderer but rather concluded that the artist threatened to commit suicide days before she died, she decided to disassociate herself from the project. “We promised him the truth from the beginning. And that is what we have given him”, argues Fluxá.

For its part, Podium Podcast met twice with Kattia González. The first on May 26, 2023 to inform you about the project, its content and advise you on the correct registration of Anna Cook’s musical work in the corresponding institutions. On that occasion, she was accompanied to the PRISA Media offices and took a legal document for Podium Podcast to have the license for Anna’s songs, since she is the legitimate heir to her work. Then, on June 8, 2023, they met with her again, this time she came alone and with the accepted and signed legal document, explains Podium Podcast Chile.

