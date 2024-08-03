Singer Briga said on social media that he had to call the fire brigade because he was stuck outside his balcony

Minor home accident for the singer Brigformer student of Amici. This morning, in fact, he was the involuntary protagonist of an inconvenience that required the intervention of the Fire Department: he was stuck outside on the balcony of his house. In reality, from what he himself says, the artist does not seem to be new to this kind of episode. All mostly caused, according to him, by his adorable and somewhat careless wife Arianna.

Home inconvenience for Briga

Briga’s story on social media about the little inconvenience that happened to him this Saturday morning

It seemed like a quiet Saturday morning was on the horizon for the singer Briga, who was planning to enjoy a nice cup of coffee in the cool outside on his balcony. But an accident was lurking: suddenly, the singer found himself stuck outside on the balcony.

A story that Briga himself wanted to share with his large following on social media and which places all responsibility for the incident on his wife’s carelessness Arianna MontefioriThe woman, in fact, had left the house to take the dog for a walk, leaving the keys in the inside lock and her husband locked outside on the balcony.

These are the words of the story told by Briga and published on Instagram:

“I went to drink coffee on the balcony. Ari comes and tells me that he was taking Baires out for a walk and quickly says goodbye. When I go to go back inside I notice that he had locked me out on the balcony. Since I had the phone in my room I wait for Ari to pass under the balcony with Baires. To shout at her and warn her that he had locked me on the balcony. I look out the kitchen window that overlooks the front door and see that she had left the keys in the internal lock. Obviously she was no longer able to open the door with her keys”.

The singer was then forced to request the intervention of the Fire Brigade to get to the bottom of the situation. Once the firefighters arrived at the scene of the accident, they were able to free the singer.

An accidental episode that does not appear to be an isolated case. In fact, Briga himself concludes his post by stating that:

“Like every year, Arianna locked me – this time – inside the house, usually she locks us all out”