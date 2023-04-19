Antonino Zappalà’s father testified against his son at the trial, accusing him of killing his mother-in-law: the man’s words

New twist on the case of Nadia Bergamini, the seventy-year-old invalid woman who died at the hands of her son-in-law Antonino Salvatore Zappalà. During the trial, the man’s father testified against him, accusing him of breaking his mother-in-law’s life forever.

The facts date back to January 2022, that day Nadia Bergamini was in her daughter’s house alone with her son-in-law. The woman, according to what emerged from the investigations, would have asked his son-in-law for help to run some errands. Era disabled and confined to a wheelchair.

A request that must have aroused the wrath of Antonino Zappalà. Upon returning, her daughter found her mother now dead. Her body lay in a pool of blood. When she asked her partner for an explanation, he justified himself by telling her who she was fall from wheelchair. A tale that was early denied by the police and by the coroner’s investigations on the lifeless body of the seventy-year-old.

The couple were well known in the area, as they ran a bar. Many were aware of the alcohol problems of the accused, which had already brought him trouble in the past.

The turning point came at the trial, Antonino Zappalà’s father also has testified against his son. He said he was sure it was he who took his mother-in-law’s life. She had hit her before and she had hit him too.

It was my son who beat and killed Nadia Bergamini. He had already done it. On more than one occasion he has kicked and punched me too.

The accused continues to deny the crime and to tell that the mother-in-law fell by herself from her wheelchair and that he would not have been able to save her. A version that the investigators and the woman’s own family do not have never believed. The two daughters of the seventy-year-old turned themselves in civil party in the process.