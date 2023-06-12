Here’s what she’s going to do for the next six months, now that she’s very ill

The writer Michela Murgia will no longer make public appearances. Sick with a fourth stage malignancy, which has already given with metastases to the lungs, bones and brain, he no longer has the strength and he no longer even has the time. She wants to devote the rest of her life to doing something else. But she thanks all those who are sending her invitations to participate in broadcasts and events.

I’m coming home from what was the last public outing I plan to do for the next six months.

This is Michela Murgia’s announcement on her Instagram account, as she returned by train from Turin, where she had just participated in ad Archivedat a meeting dedicated to Fernanda Pivano.

Thank you for the invitations you are making me. I don’t have the strength or the time to accept them, my next time is for those I love.

A month ago the writer had told of her illness in an interview. From that moment she had always wanted to talk about the good things that were happening in her private life about her. Like her queer family, her son Raphael, her homoparenthood with her friend Claudia.

Sometimes I’m scared. Especially at night because I’m scared of pain and the changing body. But I always find someone in my family awake who finds a way to reassure me.

Michela Murgia, public outings to be avoided: she wants to spend the last few months with her closest loved ones

Who knows how long it will last but I will use this time as best I can.

These are the words of the writer, who has said several times that she wants to dedicate the time she has left to dedicating herself to those she loves. She won’t even present her latest work, Tre Ciotole.