Yesterday Mohssine Azhar, Moroccan aged 32 e mum’s companion of the little one Fatima, Yes is presented before the Gip. Before the usual questions began, he decided to ask one declaration spontaneous, explaining what happened that dramatic evening.

Many are upset from what happened to this 3-year-old girl who died after falling from balcony on the fourth floor.

The tragedy took place on the evening of Thursday 13 January, around 21.30. Precisely in via Milano 8, a Turin, in the building where both the little girl lived with her mother, and the man accused of her murder. The latter lived in another fifth floor apartment.

The first to make the dramatic discovery was a woman, who works in one bakery. As he was closing the business he heard a thud come from outside. When she came out she found little Fatima on the ground, that hardly breathed.

Together with the mate they have alerted the health workers quickly. The doctors who intervened soon realized that the child’s condition was serious. In fact after having it transported at the Regina Margherita hospital, she was subjected to a delicate intervention neurological.

Unfortunately, however, in the morning of Friday 14 January, the tragic ending has arrived. The heart of Fatima has ceased to beat forever. The same evening the investigators arrested Mohssine Azhar, just for the murder of the little girl.

The man’s declarations for the death of little Fatima

I was playing with Fatima on the balcony. I threw it in the air. She laughed and waved to mom who was waving at us from the balcony. It slipped from my hands. I don’t know how it happened. I saw it fall. I ran down, but he was barely breathing. It was my fault. That little girl was my family. I loved her and she liked that game so much. Now I can’t rest, I couldn’t imagine what happened then. I would like to speak to Lucia, her mother.

From the man’s story, the drama took place for one tragic accident. Now it will be up to the judge to choose whether to extend in prison his stay. The guy said he was home with that night some friends. Fatima went to greet him after dinner and immediately afterwards they started playing.