The male of Moroccan nationality denies his participation in that attack, and assures that he is the victim The accused of the assault on trial. / Javier Carrión / AGM

The Moroccan man accused of hitting a compatriot on the head with a hammer has declared in the trial, which was held this Friday, that he did not participate in any fight and that he was the one who received several blows and a stab in the arm. The alleged assault took place on December 27, 2008 at the door of a bar, located in Puerto de Mazarrón.

“I had just finished dinner and went out into the street. When crossing a crosswalk, a car almost ran me over». Two men were traveling in that vehicle, one of them, the alleged victim. According to his version, they got out of the vehicle and attacked him. They were drunk. One hit me with a glass bottle and the other with a large knife that wounded me in the arm.», Indicated the defendant.

The prosecutor asks the accused for eight years in prison for an alleged crime of attempted murder. In addition, the victim claims compensation of 17,800 euros for the numerous consequences suffered as a result of the attack.