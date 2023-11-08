The friend of the mother of the 13-year-old girl who lost her life in an accident on the Laurentina has confessed. She was behind the wheel of the Golf in which the teenager was travelling

In the end he confessed who was behind the wheel of the car he was traveling in 13 year old girl who died on the Laurentina, in Rome. After all, the fingerprints found on the steering wheel of the Golf in which the teenager lost his life had already nailed it. Mom’s friend of the 13-year-old confessed that she was driving the car where the young girl died due to her injuries.

In the end the friend of the mother of the 13 year old girl who lost her life on the Laurentina confessed. She was driving the Golf. The 33-year-old woman has thus exonerated the girl’s motherwho was not driving at the time.

Moreover, the investigators had already understood that she was behind the wheel of the car. The investigators had collected the Fingerprints and the traces of blood present right in the driver’s seat, understanding that, despite the exchange between her and the 13-year-old’s mother, it was the 33-year-old who was driving.

The two women blamed each other. But in the end one of the last doubts about the accident that occurred on Saturday night on the Laurentina in Rome has been revealed. Sinister that proved fatal for the poor 13-year-old girl, who flew into the sky too soon.

The teenager, her mother and her mother’s friend were returning home from a restaurant in Ostia where they had dinner. In via Gutenberg the car entered the roundabout, but hit the pavement, causing the rented vehicle to overturn.

13-year-old girl who died on the Laurentina: the confession of her mother’s friend

There’s no point in beating around the bush: it was me, it was me who drove the car, it was me behind the wheel. I’m sorry about the little girl.

Photo source from Pixabay

The friend of the 13-year-old’s mother thus confessed everything. The woman tested non-negative for alcohol, with a value just above the limit permitted by law. However, the blood sample was taken hours after her accident. At the time of the crash he could have been higher.