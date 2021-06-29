“It was me”, the confession of a 15 year old. He killed Chiara

The tragic death of Chiara, the 15-year-old girl found lifeless in Meat sauce, now he has a culprit. It was a peer who killed her and she confessed to the police. The two had gone away on Sunday around 10. Chiara had left her house in Monteveglio, a center in the municipality of Valsamoggia, in the province of Bologna, without giving particular explanations, saying that she was going for a ride. The hopes – we read in the Corriere della Sera – were dashed at four in the afternoon. Chiara Gualzetti’s second round of research had begun less than an hour when under a scorching sun her lifeless body was found on top of a hill in the regional park of the Abbey of Monteveglio, on the Bolognese hills. Chiara was there, a few hundred meters from her home, where her father Vincenzo and mother Giusi had been waiting for her with their hearts in their mouths for more than 24 hours.

Chiara’s body – continues the Corriere – was on the edge of a grove. On her 15-year-old body (she was due to make them 16 soon), cuts were visible at the height of the neck and other marks of stab wounds, and then bruises as if the girl had been beaten. The suspicions about him had intensified when Chiara’s father, Vincenzo, managed to read some chats on his daughter’s mobile, despite being turned off. Messages from which threats against the girl are deduced. The motive for so much violence remains to be understood: traces of many stab wounds have been found on the body of the 15-year-old. In addition to the boy who confessed, the carabinieri point to any accomplices. The Prosecutor’s Office of Bologna, led by Silvia Marzocchi, arranged a detention during the night. In the next few hours the prosecutor, Simone Purgato, will have to prepare the validation request to be submitted to the investigating judge and try to give an explanation to what happened.