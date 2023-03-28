From that legendary dinner in Rome to the interviews with Mennea, Maradona, Platini, Tommie Smith and many others

Furious Zara

It was me, Muhammed Ali, Bob De Niro, Gabriel Garcia Marquez and Sergio Leone. And I was always Gianni Minà, star among the stars. Minà who managed to put the most distant planets together, connected the dots, drew the plots that many envied him, invented worlds populated by champions and intellectuals, in the cheerful hubbub of entertainment and sports that emerged mixed with culture. Bishop of counter-current journalism, witness of his time-the twentieth century; Minà had that kind way of offering the microphone, an affectionate hand.

He always came in knocking, sideways, he created empathy like no one else. She did it for the trust he enjoyed and for the honesty he put into circulation. One day he was arguing with Nelson Mandela, the next he kept Maradona’s secrets. One day he flew to Fidel Castro, the next day he was chasing Pietro Mennea. One day he was interviewing Mina, the next day he was at ringside fighting Nino Benvenuti. One day he was chatting with Federico Fellini, the next he was in Maranello, in Enzo Ferrari’s office. He didn’t judge anyone, it was his great strength. He recognized-every time-the greatness of the artist that he had in front of him. He gathered her confidences. This guaranteed him privileged and lasting relationships.

The interview with Mennea And the recorder that won’t start

He once interviewed Mennea. They talked for two hours, in the end Minà realized that she hadn’t started the tape recorder. She told Mennea and the champion replied: no problem, let’s do it all again. And Minà did the interview again.

Ali’s brother Together on the bench

For Muhammad Ali Minà he was a brother. “But this aggressive tone when she speaks does she choose it or does it come naturally?”, He asked him once. But she told him politely, as if she were asking him at the bar if he could pass him the sachet of sugar for the coffee. And Muhammad Ali did the circus, taking his arm, pretending to punch him. Minà was where it needed to be. He was in Kinshasa in 1974, when the greatest fight of the century took place: Ali against Foreman, it was “The Rumble in the Jungle”. We don’t know how he managed to sneak into Ali’s locker room, after the fight had been over for a few minutes. Indeed, we know: he had shown himself to Angelo Mirenda, the coach of Alì, the son of Calabrian immigrants who in America had changed their surname to Dundee. In the dungeon Dundee he spotted Mina. “Chill m’è frat a me!”. That’s my brother. And so it was that Minà sat down on a bench with Ali, who announced to the world in favor of the camera: “Allah was also in the ring with me this evening”. See also Jannik, the match point against is a "lifesaver": it is the fourth time in 2022

The bond with Diego A deep friendship

With Maradona he had managed to enter that intimate territory, where every word is a revelation. He united them the love for the weakest. Maradona had caught in Minà that sensitivity that made them brothers: he granted him the privilege of crossing the shadows of his life. When Diego slipped into the dark abyss of addiction, Minà held out his hand, waited for him to come back, consoled him without coaxing him. They respected each other, looking into each other’s eyes. Maradona never denied Minà, never deserted an appointment. Minà interviewed him on one of the most distressing days, that of doping during the World Cup, when a nurse dressed in white took El Pibe de Oro by the hand and accompanied him towards his final. There were journalists in droves at the hotel, Minà was the only one allowed into Diego’s room. It was in Minà that Maradona confessed: “They framed me. They are afraid of Diego Armando Maradona”. See also Bayern Munich-Inter where to see it: Sky, Channel 5 or Amazon Prime Video? News

World famous From sport to culture

He was born in Turin in 1938, son of the secretary of the FIGC. He was born – above all – as a boy, he followed the Giro d’Italia on the radio, then he wrote the names of the riders in his notebook and pretended to interview them. He worked to the end, moved by a curiosity that was his fire. It is in Rai – where he had landed in 1960 – that Gianni Minà was Gianni Minà to the nth degree. “Blitz” the most modern and iconic creature of him. He made his debut at the Rome Games, interviewing Livio Berruti, who had just triumphed over the 200 metres. He was also director of Tuttosport in the second half of the 90s. He kept Latin America in his heart, like a horizon to look at and find his place in the world. He had the merit of making known in Italy two great writers, storytellers – among other things – also of football: Osvaldo Soriano and Eduardo Galeano. In “Natural Born Killers”, the cult film by Oliver Stone in a scene: “What is the name of that Italian journalist who interviewed Fidel Castro?”. Minà, his name is Gianni Minà. He knew that a champion is not just a champion, but he is above all a man. He asked Tommie Smith – who raised his fist towards the sky at the Mexico City Games – to tell him what that protest meant and why that black glove heralded a revolution. Once, while interviewing Michel Platini, he managed to go so deep that Le Roi told him about his impatience with the banality of the world of football – “We footballers are often the triumph of the banal in our statements. It’s a way to defend ourselves, even if we seem dumber than we are” – and his nausea for football, the desire to disconnect. The young Trapattoni – Juventus coach in the 70s – told him how it all started in the oratory and how he always carried it inside him during that period. At “Mixer” he had guests – the day after the World Cup triumph in Spain – Paolo Rossi and Marco Tardelli. See also Inter, 8-0 at Pergolettese (like a year ago). Double from Lautaro

It came everywhere And his emotion was ours

He knew how to put anyone at ease, and it is the greatest asset for those who interview. Black sheep, esteemed by all, but disliked by more than a few, Minà fled homologation. He seemed awkward, but it was the surrender of someone who recognizes that it is the interviewee who deserves the stage, not whoever has the microphone in hand. Armed with rudimentary English he got everywhere. That evening – with Alì, De Niro, Gabriel Garcia Marquez and Sergio Leone – the company closed the evening in Trastevere, at “Checco il carter”. In his footage, there is the history not only of sport, but of Italy. Looking back: during interviews his voice often cracked with emotion until it turned into a kind of laughter. And it was the most beautiful feature, because that emotion was ours.