The unthinkable, the absurd, at times, is the very reality of the facts behind a crime. In the end, that seventeen-year-old sole “survivor” of a family tragedy, a triple homicideconfessed what perhaps no one wanted to hear. The boy was guilty of a real massacre.

The 17-year-old made it full confession that he was the one who hit his father, mother and 12-year-old brother. A horrifying scene that initially seemed to have been a huge fight, which ended almost in heroic defense of the eldest son. Nothing could be further from the truth.

Taken to the barracks in the morning after the discovery of the bodies of his family in their home in Paderno Dugnano (Milan), after a long interrogation, the young man changed his version. The boy then admitted to having committed the triple murder alone, without the participation of any accomplice. The absurd can be reality: this was recently demonstrated to us by the senseless and casual murder of Sharon Verzeni, stabbed, precisely “without a reason”, as Moussa Sangare declared.

In the villa in Paderno Dugnano, where Fabio Chiaroni, 51, Daniela Albano, 48, and little Lorenzo Chiaroni, 12, were found lifeless on Saturday, August 31, the father’s birthday had just been celebrated. He was also at the party, the surviving son 17 years old, the first to call 118, immediately declaring that he had hit his father. “He had killed the mother and the son”, but it was not true. At this point, therefore, the seventeen year old is now investigated for the murder of all the members of the family.

THE’interrogation would still be in the process of being fully investigated, the Juvenile Prosecutor’s Office of Milan has formalized the accusation. The first version of the facts, in fact, had found partial confirmation. In his initial statement, he claimed that his father had massacred everyone, his brother and his mother, in their room. The boy then reacted towards his father. The forensic investigations and the autopsies have proved crucial in reconstructing the family massacre that took place.

The determining factors are traces of blood left by the stab wounds inflicted on all the victims, as well as the murder weapon. This would have been taken out of the house after the boy called 112 to confess to the murder of his father. There are no traces of other people outside the family in the villa in Paderno Dugnano. The massacre occurred within the family unit. A kitchen knife is probably the murder weapon. “He was a quiet and studious boy, he played sports”, says a former classmate of the seventeen-year-old. But, on the other hand, there are thoughts, mysteries sometimes, that cannot be understood.