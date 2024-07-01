It seems that the crime was committed for trivial reasons and that there was an argument with the elderly man which culminated in a violent reaction.

The truth about the tragic end of theelderly found lifeless in home. The Moldovan caretaker who looked after Fernando Monte, an 82-year-old man found dead last night in his home in Castrignano dei Greci, in the province of Lecce, confessed during the night. The caregiver was therefore arrested on suspicion of murder.

It seems that the crime occurred for futile reasons and that there was an argument that culminated in a violent reaction and ignited by a fit of anger. The elderly man was allegedly hit with punches and then in the head with a blunt instrument.

The elderly man’s assistant, after the confession arrived during the night, he was transferred to the Lecce prison. The body of the elderly man, lying on the ground, had been discovered by his daughter. The woman had gone to visit him after returning from the sea. At that moment, the carer was also present in the house who, it is learned, was naked and in a confused state, outside the door of the elderly man’s house.

The caretaker had been working for the elderly man for two years and it seems there had been no problems during all this time. Monte had a deep wound to his head, a trauma that caused him a severe bleeding. From the first information after the arrest, it became known what happened in more detail.

Yesterday morning the carer, a 36 year old, as he usually did every day, had accompanied the elderly man in his wheelchair to the Lecce Club, located near his home. The two had stopped at the tobacconist, where the elderly man had bought a pack of cigarettes to give to the caretaker. Then, the return and the tragedy that will be reconstructed better over the next few days and upcoming interviews.

The carabinieri from Maglie’s company and the 118 staff intervened yesterday in Via Trieste. The carer, until yesterday, had never caused any problems or aroused suspicion. Much still remains to be clarified dynamics of events. The forensic police went to the site in the evening to carry out investigations at the crime scene. The crime apparently occurred following a fit of anger. The carer, in addition to having made a full confession, seemed destroyed by what happened.