Almost a year after his father's death, Sinisa Mihajlovic's son talks about him, what he left behind and that last time together

A few days before the first anniversary of the death of Sinisa Mihajlovic, his son Miroslav gave a touching interview to the National Newspaper. The boy, who works in the world of football, spoke of the example that his father gave him, of what his mother gives him today and then he recounted an episode in particular: the last walk taken with him, just one week before it shut down forever.

Credit: miromiha – Instagram

Next December 16th will be a date that will not go unnoticed by many football fans and beyond. In fact, the first anniversary of the death of Sinisa Mihajlovic.

The former Serbian footballer and coach surrendered 12 months ago after a long battle with leukemia.

Sinisa, however, continues to live. In his many supportersin friends and, above all, in its splendidness family.

A few days before the anniversary, the National newspaper interviewed Miroslav, one of Sinisa's sons, who like him has chosen to work in the world of football. At just 23 years old, he is the technical assistant for the under 15s of theUrbetevere.

Credit: miromiha – Instagram

Miro shows his tattoo, which depicts his dad taking one of his legendary free kicks. Every now and then he caresses him, explains the boy, and it's like feeling him still close to him.

I feel him close to me on the pitch. It's been a difficult year but the job I have has helped me a lot. I had the opportunity to detach and at the same time remain connected to him. Dad taught me to pursue my passions and even if many think of me as 'the son of' I don't care. I love the work I do and I carry on like Miro.

The last walk with dad Sinisa Mihajlovic

Credit: miromiha – Instagram

Then the 23-year-old talks about that last walk made with dad Sinisa, in the rain, a week before he was gone forever:

We traveled about ten kilometers. He and I, under the flood. But he, nothing… he told me: let's wait for him to stop and let's start again. He was very thin. Someone else in his place would have stayed at home, but he was like a lion in a cage.

Sweet words, Miroslav, dedicates them to yours too mother Ariannawho after Sinisa's death managed to keep the family together with enormous strength: