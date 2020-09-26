On September 26, 1980 at 10:19 p.m., a bomb deposited in a waste paper basket exploded at the main entrance of the Munich Oktoberfest. 13 people were killed and 213 injured. That was 40 years ago, it was the worst attack in the history of the Federal Republic.

The attacker was quickly identified: The 21-year-old geology student Gundolf Köhler from Donaueschingen in Baden-Württemberg had detonated the explosive device and was killed in the process. At that time there was no talk of a right-wing terrorist attack. And it should stay that way for a long time.

Now the journalist Ulrich Chaussy is sitting in a Munich beer garden, typing on an old edition of his book “Oktoberfest – An Attentat” from 1985 and saying: “It said quite a bit.” The 68-year-old employee of Bayerischer Rundfunk is one of the two persistent researchers who always stuck with the case.

The other is the lawyer Werner Dietrich, he represents victims of the attack. Chaussy first encountered the topic in 1982 when he interviewed Dietrich. Both were irritated by how quickly the Federal Public Prosecutor’s Office had decided on Köhler as the lone perpetrator. “The mechanisms of looking away and suppressing were fully developed back then,” says Chaussy today, “it was like the NSU.”

The attitude of the investigators: Koehler was a frustrated individual perpetrator. He had failed an exam, but couldn’t land with women. And so he drove to Munich with the bomb in his Ford Consul to kill himself and to kill as many other people as possible.

The fact that Köhler had participated in the neo-Nazi “Wehrsportgruppe Hoffmann” did not escape the investigators – according to their report, however, there was no connection to the attack. Was he tired of life? Shortly before, he had paid money into a building society loan agreement and found musicians who would start a band with him.

But what was the motive?

Chaussy says: “Köhler was not socially isolated, he had a sociable life.” The author was amazed when the investigation files were leaked to him. According to witnesses, Köhler’s car had been seen in Munich – with several occupants. More than 40 cigarette butts of six different brands were discovered in the ashtray of the car.

The witness Frank Lauterjung said he saw Koehler arguing with two men at the scene 30 minutes before the explosion. A witness described how Köhler and another man had an argument right before the explosion. Chaussy recalls: “In this case, nothing progressed for the next 20 years.”

The FRG 1980: The worst RAF terror was over. Shortly before the federal election, the Union Chancellor candidate Franz Josef Strauss (CSU) split the country. Right-wing extremist terrorists organized themselves in other European countries and in Germany. But especially in the CSU-dominated Bavaria, the enemy was always left.

Aid Fund for Victims

But what was the motive of Gundolf Köhler and other possible perpetrators? “This attack is very difficult to read,” says Chaussy. He doesn’t know either. Maybe chaos should be created in order to introduce a right-wing dictatorship. “The attack may not have been planned that way,” says Chaussy. “I’m sure that Koehler didn’t want to die.”

The investigation, which was only resumed at the end of 2014, ended in July 2020 with the result that Köhler acted out of “right-wing extremist motivation”. No accomplices were discovered, and Chaussy no longer expected that.

However, he would like to see a committee of inquiry in the state parliament or the Bundestag with the aim of “uncovering the system of the cover-up at the time”. This week the federal government, the Free State and the city of Munich agreed on an aid fund for the injured and surviving dependents amounting to 1.2 million euros.