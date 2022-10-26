Just as there are millions of cases where mothers show their unconditional love for their children, there are also stories where children do it too. Just like the viral video of a young man who decided to change the order of his last names on his birth certificate so put yours first breast.

There is no doubt that the best gifts are not those in which a lot of money is invested, but those that are given with true love, as the history that has gained notoriety on virtual platforms makes clear.

It was through the social network TikTok where the video was published that shows the moving reaction that a woman had when she realized that her daughter put her last name first on the birth certificate.

According to what can be seen in the viral clip, the young woman, whose name is Javiera, gave her mother a mysterious envelope. Inside this, were the documents that attested to the change in her birth certificate.

“Today my birth certificate was updated and I wanted to surprise him”, can be read in the text that was added by the netizen to tiktok.

The woman’s immediate reaction was break down in tearswho said she was greatly grateful to her daughter, emphasizing that seeing the change in the order of the paternal last name for the maternal was like seeing her be born again.

“I am the mother and there are no words to describe the emotion of this recognition. It was like watching her be born again and fill my life with light and joy again”, wrote the loving mother in the viral post.

As expected, the video uploaded to the Asian virtual platform went viral in a short time, managing to gather more than 36 thousand reproductions so far, as well as more than 5 thousand “likes” and dozens of comments.

We recommend you read:

In the comment box, there were not a few Internet users who highlighted Javiera’s noble action. Meanwhile, there were those who shared that they also put her mother’s surname first.