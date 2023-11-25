The left-hander appeared on the right in the area, he was already close to scoring, but perhaps a little covered and with his less skillful profile; then, at full cruising speed, he stepped on the ball backwards, South American style, with beautiful style, the famous Billy Wright passed by (he is still passing…), placed it to the left and took a shot at mid-height that shook network. A Pulitzer of the ball. The English narrator, unaccustomed to seeing such delightful maneuvers, let out a spontaneous “Uuuuuuhhh…!” Was Ferenc Puskas stamping his signature on Wembley.

(You may be interested: Luis Díaz has a loyal follower: this is how his father ‘Mane’ celebrated Liverpool’s goal)

It was on a date that remains in the annals of this game: November 25, 1953. For the first time, the inventors of football, considered invincible at home, lost in their mythical stadium. Hungary beat him 6 to 3. And the scoreboard does not reflect the exhibition (it can be seen in full on YouTube). All of England was dazzled by the fascinating and lethal game of the Magical Magyarsand especially for the quality of the number 10. Such talent had never been seen in the British Isles.

The image is from November 21, 1953, when Puskas was training before the game that Hungary beat England 6-3 at Wembley. Photo: Archive / TIME

“We thought we were the teachers and they were the students, but it was the other way around,” he said. Bobby Robson, the gentleman of football. In his early twenties, Bobby was one of the 100,000 spectators that afternoon at Wembley who came out with eyes like pennies. Back then there was no television and no one could believe what he had seen. Many fans left the stadium believing they had witnessed something supernatural. English football lived in a bubble, believing that, because they were the pioneers, they were the ones who played it best. That day they found that they were very far away. It was labeled, forever, The Match of the Century.

“We had never seen that style of play. We didn’t know any of the Hungarians, we didn’t even know about Puskas. All those fantastic players seemed to come from Mars,” Robson added. He was kind of Guardiola’s Barcelona, but six decades earlier. England, which played a linear, mechanized game with little technique, found itself in front of a company of artists. Everything was touch, level ball, dribbles, brakes, hooks. Only 42 seconds had elapsed when Nandor Hidegkuti (how nice Hungarian names sound…!) tried from outside the area and inserted it into a high angle from goalkeeper Gil Merrick: 1-0. The hundred thousand English people in the stands surely thought that it was an accident, corrections would come.

However, what came was a ballet by those phenomena who responded to curious names such as Ferenc Puskas, Zoltan Czibor, Sandor Kocsis, Jozsef Boszik, Laszlo Budai, Jeno Buszanski, Mihaly Lantos, Jozsef Zakarias, Guyla Lorant… The world would get used to pronouncing them because the world press widely propagated the feat and would immediately compete in giving it nicknames such as The Powerful Magyars, The Magic Magyars, The Golden Team, The Gods of the Danube…

Ferenc Puskás Ferenc Puskás, remembered as one of the top scorers of all time.

The 6 to 3 was really very short. Hungary shot 35 times on goal compared to 5 English shots. The catastrophe could have been greater. “They were so superior to us that we couldn’t contain them,” said Syd Owen, England defender. The following Saturday, Owen played for his club, Luton Town, against West Ham in the local tournament. Malcolm Allison, a West Ham player, said that before starting he went to shake Owen’s hand and asked him what that terrible experience against Hungary had been like:

(Also read: Rigoberto Urán puts his first uniform on sale, famous for his novel: this is worth it)

That Hungary was an enlightenment. That meeting of stars was joined by Gusztav Sebes, a studious coach, who lived for that team and had the idea that the majority should play in the same club if possible, at most two, to achieve understanding. He achieved this thanks to the support of the communist government: eight were active in the Honved and six in the MTK. At that time, each number was totally identified with a position on the field and on that foggy London afternoon, Sebes changed the numbers of his men, confusing the English. On top of that, the Hungarians continually exchanged positions. Everything conspired.

That brilliant demonstration revolutionized the thinking of schematic European football; there was a new way of playing based on dodges, fakes and short passes that was unstoppable. And the tough British football, of runs, crosses and headers, understood that it was truly the opposite of those precious movements. However, in England the win was taken as a false performance, in a new match things would return to their place. And a rematch was requested, which was played six months later in Budapest. The ordeal was even greater: Hungary crushed the queen’s children 7 to 1. But the new exhibition did not have the impact of the one in London. Never like the first time.

The return to Budapest was apotheotic. Upon arriving in Paris, at the Gare de Nord a crowd was waiting for those artists in cherry-colored shirts to applaud them. As if they were French…! From Paris they left on another train to Budapest and when they crossed the Austrian border and entered the homeland, the inhabitants of each town turned towards the railway and forced the train to stop so that the heroes could salute. Thus, until reaching the capital.

The authorities of the Workers’ Party, who controlled the federation, had stipulated a prize of 2,000 forints for playing at Wembley, the task was so masterful that they decided to increase it skyrocketingly. “I think they gave Puskas 50,000 or 100,000,” said Dr. György Szepesi, a famous Hungarian radio broadcaster who narrated from Wembley that afternoon for the entire nation.

In 1956 a revolution broke out against the Soviet Union, who ruled over the country, and was crushed. Sensing what was coming and taking advantage of those tours that they made permanently, many stars of the team stayed in other countries and the team dissolved. Czibor and Kocsis signed for Barcelona. Others did not leave for fear of the reprisals that the Party would take against their families. Puskas decided to go into exile, the regime pressured FIFA so that he could not play in any other country in the world and number 10 was left hanging. He lived off what he could, he settled in Italy, participating in friendly matches. He stayed that way for 18 months until Emil Osterreicher, a Hungarian coach who was his friend, took over at Real Madrid. Osterreicher asked Santiago Bernabéu to hire him. The great Madrid president rejected him, but after a year he allowed himself to be convinced and Puskas, at 31 years old and after fifteen in football, began a golden era with Di Stéfano.

It was not for a World Cup nor did it serve to lift a trophy, but to dazzle the football world. 70 years have passed since that 6 to 3, one of the epics of football along with the Maracanazo in Uruguay.

last tango



JORGE BARRAZA

For the time

@JorgeBarrazaOK

More sports news

-Deportes Tolima, unstoppable, marches towards the final: resounding victory against Cali

-Nairo Quintana, at full pace: he climbed the Table of Saints and this is how it went

-Said yes! Marriage proposal live in the Metropolitan’s stands: video