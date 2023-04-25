The first week of May will start in the best way. “Guardians of the Galaxy 3” It arrives to the joy of the fans and promises to excite us. Directed by James Gunn, the film features both action scenes and those that make you shed tears. Next, we tell you what scene the actors brought their feelings to the surface.

Karen Gillan, who gives life to Nebula in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, told Rolling Stone that a sequence in the final part made everyone cry. “There’s a scene towards the end of the film that was kind of like the end of an era,” the British actress said.

In addition, Gillan commented that “everyone was crying in the scene. When you see it, know that none of us were acting. Everyone was very emotional. It was like goodbye. And it was real”.

It should be noted that, in this third part, Rocket Raccoon It will be a crucial piece of history. In the trailers, part of the character’s origins is revealed, which has excited fans. However, they also fear that he will die.

“Guardians of the Galaxy 3”: cast

Chris Pratt as Peter Quill

Zoe Saldana as Gamora

Will Poulter as Adam Warlock

Karen Gillan as Nebula

Sean Gunn as Kraglin

Vin Diesel as Groot

Dave Bautista as Drax the Destroyer

Pomp Klementieff as Mantis.

