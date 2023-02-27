EL PAÍS offers the América Futura section open for its daily and global informative contribution on sustainable development. If you want to support our journalism, subscribe here.

Sabrina Ortiz is 38 years old and for more than a decade has embodied the fight against pesticides in Pergamino, a city 222 kilometers from Buenos Aires, the cradle of agribusiness, where accusations of spraying pesticides harmful to human life are accumulating. In 2020, after long investigations, unheeded complaints, diseases and threats, the Argentine Justice prohibited the use of chemicals less than 3,000 meters from the urban areas of that district and focused on rural producers and officials for environmental contamination and poisoning.

A narrow dirt street separates the house in the Villa Alicia neighborhood, where Sabrina lived with her husband and children, from the soybean fields that were sprayed with agrochemicals two to four times a year. Every time that happened, the smell of poison would pervade the entire area and it would be impossible to breathe. Days later, the symptoms appeared in her family and her neighbors: outbreaks, skin detachments, inflammation in the throat, nausea… The woman accumulated claims and complaints in the municipality, which were discarded or not even received. In 2011, after aerial fumigation, she suffered severe poisoning and lost a pregnancy.

There began another fight. Without obtaining a response from doctors or lawyers, Ortiz decided to study law to promote the complaints herself. “They all responded to the interests of agribusiness, they never accompanied me. The doctors said they were allergies, but many are producers and market the chemicals, others are afraid of reprisals, ”she tells América Futura.

Sabina Ortiz during one of the protests. Julia Siciliani

In parallel, she began to collect signatures and meet with women from other neighborhoods who were experiencing similar problems. In one area, for example, there are more than 30 people with cancer. Then, an assembly was formed that promoted an ordinance to regulate fumigations. The norm, sanctioned in 2014, prohibited spraying in the first hundred meters close to the urban commons and established another 500 meters where only the least harmful products could be applied.

However, the controls were scarce: regulations were not complied with, fumigations with agrochemicals such as glyphosate and Acetochlor continued, and diseases multiplied. Ortiz graduated as a lawyer in 2017 and in 2018 she filed an anonymous complaint in the federal Justice, which fell to the San Nicolás court. The judge in charge, Carlos Villafuerte Ruzo, promoted the investigation and ordered expertise and restrictions to apply pesticides. It was the first time she felt heard.

Get out of the “line of fire”

By then, Sabrina’s children, Fiama and Ciro, were already suffering multiple respiratory diseases and in the joints. “They did studies on them and did not discover the origin, until they finally did analyzes of pesticides that indicated that he had 120 times more than what the human body can tolerate and she, a hundred,” recalls Ortiz. Both received chemotherapy treatments. “I had two strokes —cerebrovascular accidents—, the studies verified that I have neurotoxic substances in my body,” she describes. “The whole family had genetic damage,” she adds. This implies that the chemicals you breathed in and ingested through the contaminated water damaged the chromosome that contains the DNA.

One day, her doctor gave her an ultimatum: “You have to get out of the line of fire.” Sabrina and her family had to leave the neighborhood, the health of her children was fading. “One rainy night, while they were fumigating, we loaded a few things and left. Ciro looked back crying because he left his toys, it was like fleeing from death, ”she recalls.

In 2019, Judge Villafuerte Ruzo prohibited spraying and ordered that ground fumigations be carried out starting at 1,095 meters from the urban commons, and aerial spraying at 3,000 meters. The figures come from a GEMA investigation, the Genetics and Environmental Mutagenesis Group of the National University of Río Cuarto (Córdoba)which determined that from that distance the risk of contamination was reduced.

Furthermore, the judge prosecuted three producers, Fernando Cortese, Mario Roces and Víctor Tiribó, for environmental contamination in a way that is dangerous to health, a crime that in Argentina provides for penalties of three to ten years in prison. This case is already elevated to oral trial. According to Ortiz, hours after a raid in her fields, Roces shot at her home, while his daughter went to her parents’ house to threaten her, a case for which she also filed a lawsuit. . “She told them they were going to find me dead in a ditch,” she recalls. The accused family has not responded to requests for comment from América Futura.

DNA changes that can trigger cancer

Delia Aiassa is a research geneticist in the GEMA group. In her private laboratory, she analyzed the blood samples from Sabrina Ortiz’s family, which proved the high levels of contamination. “There are many chemicals that can break genetic material,” Aiassa details in statements to América Futura. “The body repairs the damage as a defense mechanism, but if it is sustained over time, it will most likely reach a point where it cannot repair it, cells are permanently damaged and DNA changes occur. That can trigger some kind of cancer,” she explains.

The investigation added a report from the National Institute of Agricultural Technology (INTA) that warned that water samples from three neighborhoods of Pergamino They were not fit for human consumption. The study used as a reference codes on concentrations of pesticides that the European Union admits, since 90% of the products regulated by the Food Code of Argentina are not used in productive activity. In addition to glyphosate, the ban covers other pesticides, herbicides, insecticides, fungicides and phytosanitary products, such as Triticonazole, Metolachlor, Chlorpyrifos, Imidacloprid and 2.4D.

The municipality of Parchment appealed the ruling and requested to annul the limits to fumigate, although in 2020 a resolution of the Federal Court of Appeals of Rosario confirmed the measures with the objective of preserving human health. Now the Supreme Court of Justice is expected to issue a final sentence. Justice ordered the local government to distribute drinking water in the affected neighborhoods, Villa Alicia, La Guarida and Luar Kayad. After several refusals, the authorities agreed to promote the purchase.

The mayor of Pergamino, Javier Martínez, in power for almost eight years, dismisses the reports that prove the contamination as false. On the contrary, he cites a study by the Buenos Aires Province Water Authority indicating that the water was fit for human consumption. “None of the determined values ​​exceeded the permitted limits,” he told América Futura. “Our Ministry of Health did not verify that in that area there are applications of fungicides or any stronger agrochemical that has a higher incidence of diseases than in other areas of the world.”

Martínez takes weight away from the fact that two former Secretaries of Rural Environment of his management are being investigated by the Justice for the lack of controls over the fields. “We do not believe that there has been a breach of the duties of a public official. There was a demand on Pergamino that did not exist in other cities,” argued the mayor who believes that the case “will come to nothing.”

For her part, agronomist Virginia Aparicio told América Futura that the reports from the municipality were carried out without taking the chemicals currently used as a reference, and insisted that the use of pesticides should be reduced: “There are tools , new technologies can be used. The most important interest should be human health,” she says. For Aiassa, it would be necessary to advance in productive models similar to those applied by European countries to reduce agrochemicals and that “do not use an exorbitant amount of toxic substances.”

More than a decade after the beginning of his fight, Ortiz continues to lament the lack of humanity of the municipal authorities. “Nobody ever came to offer help, I felt that my life and that of my children was worth less than nothing,” he says. The lawyer now hopes that the Supreme Court of Justice upholds the ban on fumigation. “There is plenty of evidence, I hope it will rule in favor of life and health, not corporations,” she says hopefully. “This model took the lives of many people. I could have died twice, I have two spots on my head and sometimes I have tremors, but I’m on this plane for something”.