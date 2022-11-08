Juan Pablo García and nine other colleagues are studying for a master’s degree in Buenos Aires (Argentina). They are from the interior of the country and every three weeks they go to the capital for a few days to go to classes: “We always rented separately but this time we all wanted to go to a nice house together,” says García, 33, by videoconference to EL PAÍS from the province of Santa Fe, where he lives. It was in September and they paid 1,621 euros for three nights in a villa in Saavedra, one of the richest neighborhoods in Buenos Aires. In the AirBnb ad

Juan Pablo García’s fear led him to write to the owner, Carmen Liliana, via WhatsApp: “Are they at the entrance or are they filming you inside? Or inside and in the bedrooms no?” she asked. Carmen responded immediately: “They are at the entrance and at the back of the house, it is for security. There are no cameras inside, don’t worry.” But it wasn’t that simple.

The first night they prepared a barbecue. Four more people went to the house for dinner, two more than allowed by Carmen’s rules. In addition, because of the noise, a neighbor complained to Carmen, who wrote to García: “My neighbor called me that there is noise in the grill area. More people entered the house, there are cameras, ”she wrote on WhatsApp. Not only that. The next morning, Carmen also told him that she had heard something strange: “In the videos you hear something about ‘cutting off the power,’ that’s why I was very surprised,” she wrote.

That is when Juan Pablo García and his friends began to speculate. “It was kind of a joke. No one was going to cut anything. But it caught my attention: is he listening to us? I said not to do anything else because we are going to have a real quilombo”, he says. “The grill is not a ‘non-intimate’ place. It’s not for home security. It’s in the middle of the grill,” he adds.

Photo of Juan Pablo García where the camera of the house can be seen.

For a few years there have been viral videos on networks about alleged hidden cameras in apartments, rooms and changing rooms. The Spanish Police have confirmed to EL PAÍS only two cases with their intervention: one in the bathrooms of a bar in Mallorca and another in a dressing room in Malaga. For its part, AirBnb has strict rules about cameras: the host must notify and there can’t be hidden cameras or in intimate places, such as bathrooms or bedrooms. But here a wide gray spreads; the cameras in Carmen’s villa are certainly not hidden. One is at the door and focuses on whoever enters. But the other one is on a terrace, above the table where the barbecue is eaten and it focuses on the pool. It also allows you to see the side walls. So it was “security”, but it allowed to see more things inside. Not only see them, but also hear them.

Carmen attended EL PAÍS insisting that AirBnb had agreed with her, where she is also a superhost: “I have only had problems with Juan Pablo. I also have a temporary rental agency for 20 years. You’re not talking to someone who put a camera where it doesn’t belong,” she says.

The impact of a camera

The risks of a camera in an apartment goes beyond legality. Everyone involved knows it. That is why AirBnb asks to be notified, Carmen does it and even so a tenant like Juan Pablo García is surprised by the intrusion that, he says, means being constantly observed by someone outside. The second time he heard them was when he came back from a party another night: “We went out dancing. On the way back, someone half-drunk, in a party, saw the little camera in blue, which we later learned turned on when she listened to you, and said ‘oh, Carmencita, you’re listening to us,’” says García. “They were a comment making fun of us, at 5 in the morning and the girl seeing the house, like a Big Brother, listening. It was nothing more than that, and we said ‘we didn’t do anything to you at home, we didn’t break any rules and you’re here listening to us’”, she adds.

The cameras are already intrusive with only image. The audio extraordinarily elevates that feeling. “In Spain it is forbidden for Police cameras to record audio on the street and in workplaces, too,” says lawyer Jorge García Herrero, who specializes in data protection. But for Carmen it was normal: “I don’t understand the debate. I have to take care of my property and the videos have sound. The cameras come with audio, I’m not going to buy a camera without audio,” he says.

Carmen defends her position on the cameras with three arguments: in addition to the clarity of the advertisement and direct communication with the tenant, she has two others. First, the country and its economic investment: “I have cameras in other properties, of course. Do you know Argentina? I am Argentine, imagine. One of the neighbors of the house is a well-known politician, Roberto Lavagna, a presidential candidate. There are cameras on the street. They all have cameras. I invested a lot of money. They can have this behavior in a house on the coast with carob furniture. But my house has a lot of luxury stuff and it goes according to the audience I’m aiming for,” she explains.

Second, the client who wants privacy can always choose another house: “If you want privacy at all, don’t rent a house with cameras. I am not improvised, I am not interested in the privacy of the tenant, ”he says.

It’s hard to think about how a camera controlled from afar (Carmen lives in Germany) restricts privacy, until you experience it. This is how Juan Pablo García’s friends felt: “There are several married guys, we could invite or go with girls. They were private things. We started to say, watch what we say!” he says.

Despite her priorities, Carmen also admits the delicacy required to manage a camera that can see what is happening inside a residence: “With the rear camera I don’t have the alarm [que la avisa cuando hay movimiento, como sí ocurre con la de la entrada]. Despite having a camera there, I have it turned off. I don’t shoot videos there. I would go crazy with the phone and I’m not interested in filming what’s there, except for some particular issue. Like when neighbors complain because they made noise after 10 at night with the famous barbecue. If there is something specific I look at the camera,” she says. She only turns it on when some tenants create a ruckus. In one of the messages to García, he already warned him that he did not usually rent to “locals for security reasons” and, he added, “that is why I hope they are not planning anything that threatens the house.”

Juan Pablo García is an industrial engineer and with his friends they are students of a prestigious MBA in Argentina. At his age, he is not used to being accused of wanting to sink a house that has cost them more than 1,600 euros for three nights. He told his case to Twitter, where there were versions of all kinds. When EL PAÍS contacted Carmen, he did not know that her case was public. She made an account to also discuss on the social network.

best to report

What would a lawyer have done in a case like this? Report, says the Spanish lawyer Jorge García Herrero, specialized in data protection. Although he would do so with little certainty: “If I were the lawyer, I would say what no one likes to hear about their case: ‘It depends.’ But if you tell me that I can choose who I defend and with whom I see more options to win, I would without any doubt side with the tenant, ”he says.

Although for AirBnb it is enough to inform in the advertisement, which is something that not everyone sees, García Herrero believes that there should be something more: “When you inform in the description of the advertisement you are doing a part, but it would only serve to mitigate a sanction. When you put cameras you have to put the famous little yellow sign and that it is super signposted. It greatly affects your privacy. It is very casuistic. In data protection, the key is proportionality”. In the house there is a Prosegur sign near the camera, but in the photos of the ad on AirBnb the camera cannot be seen.

Juan Pablo García also considered taking his case to lawyers, but in the end he gave up. In addition to the scare with the cameras, between Juan Pablo and Carmen they argued about the time of departure and how they left the house: “When I was leaving, I told her ‘Look Carmen, the house is very nice, but we had a good time fuck it, with the recording of private conversations’. That’s where we entered into an exchange, but I didn’t want to make a mess on AirBnb. Perhaps there was some normal dirt, but we left everything quite tidy, we are 30-year-olds, not 20-year-olds who were going to destroy the house, no way. Nothing was missing, nobody stole anything, the girl has a thousand accessories, ”she explains.

Carmen saw it differently: “You give me the house in a catastrophic way. Dirty, messy, grease everywhere, they even hit me stickers of soccer figurines on the grill. I can’t believe people in their 30s are doing a master’s degree,” she explains. Between the alleged damage and the late departure, which was between a few minutes and an hour and something, according to the versions, Carmen asked for something more than 600 extra euros, according to García’s calculations, which she did not pay.

But AirBnb has had a restrictive policy on parties for a few years now. Carmen gave evidence, allegedly provided thanks to the camera, and AirBnb canceled Juan Pablo García’s account. The motive was to organize a party without permission. This newspaper has asked the platform, which confirms much of the case in this statement: “Airbnb applies very strict policies on the use of any type of recording device in advertisements. On the rare occasions that these rules are not met, the platform acts immediately following these rules. Incidents at Airbnb are occasional, and the community support team works around the clock to help resolve them.”

