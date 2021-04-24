It was barely two weeks after the unexpected death of Mauro viale. And as one of the maxims of journalism and show business is that “the show must go on”, the names of those who will take his place in the different programs he led are being known.

A few hours ago it was confirmed that next Sunday, May 2, its cycle The Giglic, which is issued by Radio Rivadavia from 11 to 12, will be led by none other than his daughter Ivanna Viale and will be accompanied by Lucas Mella.

It should be noted that Ivanna had already participated in this program a few years ago when they did it in Radio One. But in this new stage he could not be part of it because he had to prioritize the full time care of his two young children.

Ivanna Viale will occupy the driving place left by her father.

Consulted by Clarion About how he felt when the possibility was given, he said that “Somewhere he is pushing me and he asks me to do it. I think it was always his wish and he always asked me to. I feel like I have to do it and I want to do it. My dad will always be accompanying me“.

“He always trusted me and passed it on to me. When we worked together on the radio, he told me that I had to have confidence in everything he had taught me and that it was a responsibility that I had to assume, “the psychologist also said.

“That’s why when they offered me to occupy this space that was left empty I immediately said yes. My dad and I are the same and I am going to continue with this. This is going to help me move forward. I feel it in the soul. I feel like he’s going to be happy that I’m in his place“Ivanna added.

And he acknowledged that “It is like going from one state to another. From a very deep sadness to an emotion that is inexplicable. I feel that this came from him and that is why I am going to do it with all my strength and desire.”

Regarding how she imagines the first program with her in front, she said that “I’m thinking about how I’m going to do it. How would my dad start it … It’s going to be pure actuality because that’s what he taught me. He’s going to have live notes with very important people with what happens with the pandemic, for example. “

“I’m not going to miss an” urgent “or an” alert “. I’m going to do it as he taught me. I don’t know any other way of working than with the” last moment “, the” now “and the” now “. This is how it will be,” she added, excited about what is to come.

“Perhaps we will add some debate to it, but basically the content will have the day-to-day life of what happens in the country. Just as he handled it,” Ivanna closed.

Mauro’s replacements on TV

Paulo Vilouta will occupy a space in Mauro Viale on A24. TV Capture

With regard to the daily program that Viale drove on A24, it is known that between 3:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. was divided in two: from 15 to 16:30 First afternoon with Marcela pagan, accompanied by Mariano Yezze, Martín Candalaft, María Sofía Cinalli and Pablo Winokur. And from 16.30 to 18 with Paulo Vilouta in front.

While Mauro, the truth, the cycle that the late journalist had every Sunday from 3 to 8 pm in America, still does not have a defined name. Horacio Cabak had been spoken of as the chosen one, but that information was denied to Clarín by authorities of the station.

DR