It is a terrible message that a district in Schleswig-Holstein has now published. A child who was only four years old died after being infected with the coronavirus.

Stormarn – The corona virus has been bringing difficulties, suffering and grief to Germany and the world for over a year. While more people are currently infected with the corona virus again, a case from Schleswig-Holstein is causing a stir. A four-year-old child has now died there. It was proven to be infected with the coronavirus.

Schleswig-Holstein: child dies after corona infection – district administrator is deeply affected

As the Stormarn district in Schleswig-Holstein officially declares, the child died after being infected with the virus. “Unfortunately, the Stormarn district administration has to announce that a four-year-old child with Corona has died,” the authority published in an official message. When exactly the child died was not disclosed. However, there is a time delay in reporting. “Reports on the deceased are made by the registry offices and often reach the health department, as in this tragic case, with a time delay,” the authority continued in the statement.

District Administrator Dr. Henning Görtz explains: “We are deeply affected by this sad news. Our condolences go out to the family. ”In order to protect the family, further details will not be published. As Görtz explained to the dpa, however, it has not yet been conclusively clarified whether the corona infection was ultimately the cause of death. However, the child died in a hospital.

The Robert Koch Institute only published dramatic figures on Thursday: More and more children and adolescents are currently infected.