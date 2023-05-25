The conference and exhibition of digital economy technologies “Seamless 2022”, which was inaugurated by Lt. General H.H. Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, concluded in the presence of His Excellency Ahmed Aboul Gheit, Secretary General of the League of Arab States, at the Convention and Exhibition Center in Dubai, and continued on May 23-24. Under the auspices of the League of Arab States and the organization of the Arab Union for Digital Economy in cooperation with the international company Terrapinn for organizing conferences.

The organization of the conference came within the context of the Arab Vision for Digital Economy project, which was announced in Abu Dhabi in December 2018, with the generous support and patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him.” A large number of international institutions and organizations and global and Arab technology companies participate in it.

His Highness attended the opening session of the conference, and His Highness and the audience watched two films that show the updated version of the Arab vision for the digital economy and the initiative to qualify one million Arab entrepreneurs, in addition to listening to the speeches delivered at the opening session.

A number of government officials in the Arab region, a group of leaders in the private sector, and a number of international experts participated in the conference sessions in the main themes of the conference, which include digital government, electronic payments, e-commerce platforms, retail sector technologies, financial technology, banking services, digital identity, logistics, digital security, and e-marketing.

The opening was attended by His Excellency Ambassador Hossam Zaki, Assistant Secretary-General and Head of the Office of the Secretary-General of the League of Arab States, His Excellency Atef Helmy, the former Egyptian Minister of Communications and Information Technology, Ambassador Muhammadi Ahmed Al-Nai, Secretary-General of the Council of Arab Economic Unity, Dr. Muhammad Othman Al-Khasht, President of Cairo University, and Dr. Ali Muhammad Al-Khoury, Advisor The Council of Arab Economic Unity, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Arab Federation of Economics, a number of Arab ambassadors accredited to the UAE, and a large number of Arab delegations, government officials and experts in the fields of digital economy.

The team, His Highness Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, toured the exhibition accompanying the Conference on Technologies of the Digital Economy, where His Highness and His Excellency Ahmed Aboul Gheit, Secretary-General of the League of Arab States, and the guests of the conference were briefed on the latest technology in the fields of electronic and digital payments, e-commerce, the retail sector, and technology. Finance, digital identity, banking, and logistics.

In his speech at the opening ceremony, His Excellency Ahmed Aboul Gheit, Secretary General of the League of Arab States, affirmed that this annual conference and exhibition is the most important and largest forum in the Arab region to discuss the reality and prospects of the digital economy. Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him.”

He extended his thanks and appreciation to Lieutenant General His Highness Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, for his sponsorship of the work of this important conference and his constant guidance to enrich its axes in line with developments in the digital field.

He stressed the close link between Arab national security and development efforts, in order to preserve the Arab structure and achieve integration among its components, indicating that the concept of development witnessed a radical development in the past decades, as it moved from the traditional pattern to more sustainable models. He also touched on the interdependence between development and Digital technology and climate action. He also stressed the role of the Internet and technology in the prosperity of services and innovation and the spread of electronic commerce on a large scale, as well as its role in strengthening international efforts to find solutions to the environmental problems facing the world due to climate change, and this was evident through the work of the COP27 Climate Summit held in Sharm El-Sheikh last year. He added that these issues will take an important part in the discussions at the Climate Summit, which will be hosted by Dubai at the end of this year.

He added that the situation of the digital economy in the Arab world is not commensurate with the size of the capabilities and opportunities that are available to it, as the Arab world has enormous potential that will enhance the share of the digital economy in the gross product, taking into account what was included in the World Bank report issued last year, which confirmed that The complete digitization of the Arab economy could raise per capita GDP by no less than 4.6% over the next 30 years.

In his speech, he touched on the Arab efforts in this regard, including the adoption of the Arab Vision for Digital Economy initiative, which was presented by the UAE to the Arab summit in Algeria, and the adoption of the Arab strategy for communications known as the “Arab Digital Agenda” at the Jeddah summit held last week.

Aboul Gheit praised the role of the Arab Union for the Digital Economy in updating the Arab vision for the digital economy to keep pace with the changes that occurred in the global and Arab technological arena and to maintain its flexibility and suitability with the current conditions. Arab nationalism and the integration of innovative ideas to be an integral component within the Arab business environment that is eager for such valuable additions.

The conference and exhibition of digital economy technologies, “Seamless Middle East 2023”, is the largest in the Middle East in digital economy topics, and more than 500 speakers participated in 200 sessions and lectures, and more than 15 thousand officials from the public and private sectors representing more than 5 thousand institutions, with the participation of More than 5 thousand participants from outside the country and a large number of government officials and experts shed light on the latest technologies and challenges in the world of the digital revolution, through interactive platforms.

The conference and exhibition session this year comes as a continuation of the efforts of the Arab League and the Arab Union for the Digital Economy in highlighting the role of advanced technologies in building social and economic systems in the region.

During the conference and exhibition of digital economy technologies, “Seamless 2023”, the Arab Union for Digital Economy launched the “Vision for the Digital Economy 2023”. The updated version reflects the great changes that occurred during the past three years, accelerated digital transformation, and forced societies to adapt to patterns of remote work and online learning. Internet and e-commerce. The multiple economic crises that affected stability and growth opportunities were also taken into account, especially the strategic challenges and international conflicts that led to the creation of a complex geopolitical scene that directly affects the digital economy and efforts to create a coherent and unified Arab digital vision.

The updated vision included strategies to enhance online learning, develop digital infrastructure, enhance remote work capabilities, and enhance digital governance. It also focused on investing in high-tech areas, including artificial intelligence and blockchain technology.

The Arab vision for the digital economy, which was endorsed at the Leaders Summit in Algeria in November 2022, aspires to shape a stronger and more stable economic future for the region, benefiting from modern science and technology, and providing support to achieve the well-being of Arab citizens and develop their capabilities and skills in dealing with future challenges.

The Arab vision for the digital economy aims mainly at activating and strengthening joint Arab cooperation based on digital knowledge, developing technological and legislative infrastructure, and supporting plans for digital transformation and technological development in the Arab countries, as it includes about 50 pilot projects in favor of digital transformation in all Arab countries, in The framework of the efforts of the League of Arab States to keep pace with the major global transformations in the areas of the digital economy by mobilizing Arab capabilities and international expertise and activating joint Arab cooperation to achieve a set of positive goals.

The Arab Union for Digital Economy also launched an initiative to qualify one million Arab entrepreneurs, in cooperation with the digital platform for entrepreneurship development (EntreViable).

The initiative emanating from the Arab vision for the digital economy is concerned with empowering Arab youth and refining them with knowledge and professional skills in entrepreneurship. The initiative targets university and college students, innovators and inventors, as well as owners of emerging entrepreneurial projects to meet the challenges of the modern era, represented by the growing unemployment rates, limited job opportunities and achieving sustainable income.

The initiative aims to provide the necessary facilities for entrepreneurs to start their projects to reach one million Arab entrepreneurs within two years, to launch 10,000 projects and startups, and to develop an information bank that includes tens of thousands of innovative ideas.

Through this free initiative, “one million Arab entrepreneurs” will have access to a modern digital platform, through which they will be able to obtain digital training on how to start entrepreneurial projects, develop innovative digital entrepreneurial ideas, prepare work plans for digital entrepreneurial projects and apply for financing and investment sources in cooperation. With government and community institutions for the purposes of adopting and sponsoring this initiative from Arab governments, and the active community contribution from the private sector to sponsor entrepreneurs.