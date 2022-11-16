Tomorrow the funeral of Luca Marengoni: the parents invite those who wish to donate to Legambiente to give life to new trees

At 11:00 tomorrow, Thursday 17 November, in the church of Santi Nereo e Achilleo in via Argonne in East Milan, the funeral rite of Luca Marengoni, the 14-year-old hit by a tram last Tuesday. His family members have made it known that anyone who wishes can make donations that will be used to plant new trees. Indeed, the environment was one of the boy’s greatest passions.

What happened to Milan in the early morning hours of last Tuesday it is something that grieves everyone.

Luca, 14 year old student of the Einstein high school in the Lombard capital, as every morning he was reaching his school on his bicycle.

Arrived on Via Tito Livioa few hundred meters from the entrance to his institute, he made a sudden turn to cross the railway tracks tram. He probably didn’t realize that the city vehicle was very close and the ATM driver was unable to do anything to avoid running him over.

For Luca Marengoni there was nothing to do and he died practically on the spot, before the eyes of the driver himself, but also of many of his peers who, like him, were about to enter school at that hour.

The Milan prosecutor’s office has opened an investigation into his death and will now dynamic clarity of the accident.

Meanwhile, all that’s left is a endless painespecially for the family of the 14-year-old who has lost a good, kind son and brother with a whole life ahead of them made of dreams and hopes.

The request of Luca Marengoni’s family members

The Corriere della Sera meanwhile, he announced the date and place where the funeral by Luca Marengoni. The funeral rite will be celebrated at 11:00 tomorrow, Thursday 17 November, in the church of Santi Nereo e Achilleo in via Argonne, in the east area of ​​Milan.

In the meantime, a press release has arrived Legambientean environmental association that Luca wanted to join.

Luca’s parents, they explain, have contacted them in recent days, telling their son’s story and giving an idea for an initiative that would please him very much.

The 14-year-old’s mom and dad basically invited anyone who wanted to make some donations to Legambiente Lombardia. Donations that will help plant new trees throughout the regional territory. In the post all the details to be able to proceed with the donations.