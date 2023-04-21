He was a 32-year-old boy described by everyone as a humane person and a hard worker. Many are shocked by what happened

A 32 year old boy he lost his life in a hang gliding accident, while he was with his instructor.

Colleagues are shocked by the news, everyone remembered Fatjon Garxenaj, 32 years old of Albanian origins, as a human person and a hard worker. The boy lived with his partner in Faenza and had worked for the company for many years Cmtpl carpentry of Castel Bolognese.

The owner of the company is in shock, he was the one who spoke of Fatjon’s disappearance and how essential he was for his business and his colleagues. Here are the words of Floriano Zeffiri:

He was a very good boy, both personally and professionally. He was a very good worker and never bothered anyone, he was very willing. He often told us about his flights, we have a field behind here and he dreamed of leaving home and landing here. He had started a few months ago, but I think he was close to obtaining the patent. He always talked about his greatest passion, hang gliding, he was very enthusiastic. He liked to fly, he lived to fly, he also did it with his partner. He said that one day he would like to buy an ultralight.

The hang glider was his greatest passion and told his friends about it with pride and enthusiasm. Unfortunately, the 32-year-old boy was involved in a tragic accident, which left him no escape.

The hang glider crashed around 19:00 on April 20, in an agricultural field. The 32-year-old student has passed away together with his instructor Bernardino Panzacchi69 years old.

The 118 health workers immediately arrived on the spot and tried to save the two. Unfortunately, it was already too late.

The police are investigating to try to reconstruct what happened. It will be necessary to understand the causes that led to the tragedy, as a possible hang glider malfunction.