Mattia Miano was only 25 years old, he was found lifeless in his home by his father and a work colleague

Serious mourning for the community of Ciconicco di Fagagna, in the province of Udine. Mattia Miano he lost his life at just 25 years old, following a sudden illness that struck him during the night.

Mattia Miano was a local surveyor and captain of San Daniele Calcio. Everyone knew him and respected him for his professionalism in his work and his passion for sport. He was a true leader who has now left a unbridgeable void in the hearts of all his teammates. They chose to greet him with a post on social media, an image of his t-shirt, number 6, and a final farewell: “Hello Mattia”followed by a red heart.

Mattia Miano didn't show up for a work appointment

He was supposed to show up for an important work appointment on a construction site, but that day Mattia Miano didn't show up. A colleague came straight away worriedit wasn't like him, so he called his father and together they went to look for him.

The tragic discovery of the father and his colleague

They arrived at the 25-year-old's house and that's when they did the dramatic discovery. Mattia Miano's body was lying on the bed. They alarmed the health workers, who rushed to the scene. Unfortunately no one could do anything to save the young man's life, it was already too late.

In just a few hours the news spread throughout the community. The affection that the family is receiving is immense and numerous messages have been published on the web, from all those who loved him and who wanted say goodbye to him for the last time. Heartbreaking words, memories and words of condolence for the family, struck by an unexpected loss. Mattia will be remembered forever by all those who loved him and his memory will continue to live in their hearts.