The disappearance of Maria Campai, a 42-year-old woman, has profoundly shaken the Viadana community, raising concerns and questions about safety and online relationships. The story took a dramatic turn when Roxana, the sister of Maria, recognized the young man with whom the woman had left last September 19th, during a disturbing sequence of events.

Maria had gone to Viadana after spending a few days in Parma, where she lived with her mother family. On that occasion he had organized a meeting with a young man he met on the Internet, sharing with Roxana the details of the appointment and the position via cell phone. The sister revealed that she remembers that day well and the growing concern when Maria, after meeting the boy, no longer answered her calls.

Upon arriving in Viadana, the sisters found themselves face to face with a young man who, according to Roxanaappeared aged between 28 and 30. He was wearing glasses and, after a brief exchange of words, Maria decided to walk away with him, promising to contact Roxana later. That promise turned out to be empty, leaving her sister with anxiety and uncertainty. When Roxana received no news from Maria the next day she immediately went to the police to report her disappearance. The searches started immediately, but 6 days later the tragic discovery occurred: Maria’s body was found in an abandoned house in Viadana, a place that shocked the entire community.

The investigations quickly led to the arrest of a 17-year-old boy, with whom Maria had planned to meet. Back in Viadana, in the days following her sister’s disappearance, Roxana had a chance meeting with the young man. While she was in a pharmacy, she saw him come in and immediately recognized that it was him, the very person with whom Maria had distanced herself. Although she initially confused the boy’s age, the light of day confirmed to her that he was indeed the young man, now accused.