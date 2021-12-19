The owner of Boosie ordered a steak for her last meal: the gesture of the restaurateurs moved the world of the web

The love that binds us to our four-legged friends is truly infinite. But the pain we feel when we are forced to say goodbye forever is perhaps even greater. A girl named Julianna Lopez knows something about it, because of a serious illness of her dog Boosie, had to make the difficult decision to have it suppressed.

The encounter between a human and his furry loyal friend sometimes seems to be written precisely by the destiny. Julianna Lopez, for example, first met Boosie ben 13 years ago, in a very complicated moment of his life.

The girl had just moved into one new city and in one new school and he suffered greatly from this radical change in his life. The only anchor she clung to to overcome this difficult moment was the little dog. She helped her to feel comfortable in a new environment and to overcome her depression.

More than 13 years have passed since that first meeting. Years in which the two have forged a bond stronger and stronger every day. Julianna has also adopted other dogs in the meantime, but Boosie had been the first and had a special place in his heart.

Unfortunately the health conditions of the puppy are get worse, to the point of convincing the girl to make the difficult decision of suppress it.

The nice gesture of the restaurateurs for Boosie

When the day Julianna hoped would never come, she decided to do a last gesture kind to her puppy. He called Topeka Longhorn Steakhouse and ordered one tasty beef steak. In the note, Julianna had explained that this would be Boosie’s last meal and begged the cooks to prepare it with love.

The restaurant staff, moved by that message, decided to do something more for that dog. In addition to the steak that his mom had ordered, he added a tasty one treat.

That gesture meant a lot to Julianna. Thanks to her and the chefs of the restaurant, her puppy had a really perfect last day.

Julianna will never forget Boosie and what that fur ball did for her in the most difficult moments of her life. He deserved something special and, luckily, he had it.