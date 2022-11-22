“Arrest Nazia, she is the one who made her return home and handed her over to her executioners”. Saman Abbas’ mother is still on the run

The association Penelopealways a civil party in the process Saman Abbashas launched a very important appeal.

Arrest the mother, she decreed the end. She joked with her daughter shortly before accompanying her to her executioners. We expect the mother to be there too, who from the point of view of our association represents the most important figure, because usually we are close to the mothers who wake up every morning wondering where their children have gone. Instead, in this case, there is a video that shows a mother accompanying her daughter into the unknown. She made her come home.

Nazia Shaheen is the mother of Saman Abbas, at the time thesole fugitive among the five suspects for his alleged crime. There is still talk of alleged, pending the exams on human remains found yourself near a farmhouse in Novellara.

Uncle Danish, the one who according to rumors would have indicated the point of discovery, the two cousins ​​and their father Shabbar Abass, were taken into custody. The latter was arrested a few days ago in Pakistan and allegedly revealed to the authorities who his wife is returned to Europe.

The case of Saman Abbas is nearing a turning point

The story of the 18-year-old Pakistani girl marked the Italian news. A girl who had fallen in love and didn’t want to give in tocompulsory marriage from his family. A dishonor to his culture, which according to the indictment, he would have unleashed anger of his parents.

In a video in the hands of the investigators, her mother and father can be seen accompanying her through the bush, towards her uncle Danish. Subsequent images show Nazia and Shabbar returning home without her.

A year and a half has passed since the day of her disappearance and a few days ago, the authorities found human remains. The chief prosecutor explained that now we will have to proceed with a urgent probationary incidentwith the consent of the Court of Assizes, since a criminal trial is in progress.

It will not be easy to recover the remains, they are still buried and in a located point near a dangerous building. The probability that it is Saman Abbas is very high.