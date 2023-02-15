Unfortunately for her there was nothing to be done

It went out on its own 37 years old Stephanie Zampieri. The woman was sleeping, in the bed of her house a Cupra Marittima, a city in the province of Ascoli Piceno, in the Marche region. Suddenly she had a seizure in her sleep. Rescuers were unable to do anything for her. Unfortunately, her young life ended too soon, leaving her dearest loved ones in her despondency.

The Stefania Zampieri’s father he realized that his daughter had never gotten out of bed. She had never gone out to her room. The 37-year-old woman passed away in her sleep. Obviously the man immediately called her help, but there was nothing left for her to do.

Immediately, an ambulance arrived at home of Stefania Zampieri. The doctors, however, could not help but ascertain the death of the young woman. According to an initial reconstruction of the facts, the illness would have occurred a few hours earlier.

Also arrived at the scene Carabinieri of the Cupra Marittima Station. The body is available to the Public Prosecutor’s Office, which will have to order an autopsy to give answers to her family and understand why the 37-year-old woman had that illness that didn’t give her a chance.

The woman was slumped in her bed, her body now stiff. Her death must have occurred hours earlier.