Another hearing will be held on March 17 in the case of Saman Abbas and the key witnesses of the crime will be heard. While the sentence is still awaited in Pakistan for the extradition of Father Shabbar, which has already been postponed twelve times.

The man is accused of being the commit the crime of his daughter, together with his wife Nazia, who is still a fugitive today. However, she continues to deny the allegations and to point the finger at the Italian State. Through his attorney, during the program Fourth DegreeShabbar let Italy know his point of view.

He keeps repeating that his daughter is still alive and that, if that body found in Novellara really belongs to Saman Abbas, the culprit is still at large. Shabbar’s lawyer blames boyfriend of the 18 year old Pakistani and the Italian community.

The parents have nothing to do with it and neither does the family. For us, the culprits are either the boyfriend or someone in the Italian community. Danish, for example, was blamed, but, at the moment, neither we nor you can say what really happened. He points his finger without having proof.

Danish and the discovery of the body of Saman Abbas

The turning point in the Saman Abbas case came thanks to the uncle Danishwho indicated to the investigators the point where the young woman she had been buried. Thanks to his testimony, after a year and a half, the body was found. L’autopsy confirmed that it is precisely the 18 year old.

Danish continues to say innocenthe said that he was woken up that evening by his two cousins, Ijaz and Nomanulhaq, who informed him of the death of Saman, who according to them died at the hands of her mother Nazia. The defendant confessed to having attended the burialbut not to be the material perpetrator of the crime.

It was Saman’s little brother, after his disappearance, who pointed the finger at him and the two cousins. According to the minor, it was his uncle who convinced his parents to punish the sister for the dishonor inflicted on the family.

The 18-year-old Pakistani didn’t want to accept the pre-defined wedding and had fallen in love with another young Pakistani. That same boyfriend Ayub Saquib 23, who alerted the authorities as he could no longer contact Saman. It was the girl herself, who understood that something was about to happen, who asked him to call the investigators if she never heard from her again. Today Ayub lives under protection in Northern Italy.