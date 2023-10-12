IDF spokesman Conricus: Hamas militants beheaded Israeli babies

Militants from the radical Palestinian group Hamas actually beheaded Israeli babies during the attack. This information was confirmed by Israel Defense Forces (IDF) spokesman Jonathan Conricus, reports BBC News.

I admit that it took us some time to really process and verify these messages [об убитых младенцах]and it was hard to believe that even Hamas could commit such a barbaric act Jonathan ConricusIDF representative

It is noted that Conricus received relevant data from a forensic expert who visited Kibbutz Beeri. In addition to the IDF representative, this information was confirmed by another senior Israeli official, transmits Sky News.

However, the Israeli military has still not provided documentary evidence of the number of beheaded people.

The TV channel reported 200 bodies, including decapitated ones

On October 11, i24 journalist Nicole Zedek interviewed IDF officials who reported 200 bodies, including beheaded ones, in southern Israel at Kibbutz Kfar Aza. The TV channel’s report also said that among them were children and infants.

Subsequently the TV channel posted recording with the deputy commander of the 71st IDF paratrooper detachment, Davidi Ben Zion, who spoke about hundreds of killed civilians. He said Palestinian militants killed and beheaded some people. Residents of Israel must remember who the enemy is and what the country’s mission is, the military man concluded.

He confirmed this information to the publication “BBC”however, did not provide any objective data on the number of deaths.

Hamas denies data on beheadings in Israel

Hamas responded to the materials of the i24 television channel and rejected accusations of massacres and beheadings of children, as well as attacks on civilians. Representatives of the group said that the fabricated charges are aimed at covering up Israeli crimes in the Gaza Strip.

In turn, IDF representatives refused to comment on what was committed by Palestinian militants. At that time, the Israeli military could not confirm the number of people killed there and would not go into detail about how these people were killed.

Russian authorities responded to the escalation of the conflict in the Middle East

Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Moscow could participate in resolving the situation, but now it is in an acute stage. According to him, Russia has had stable relations with Israel and friendly relations with Palestine for decades.

But this sharpness is such that, in my opinion, we don’t see anything like it anywhere Vladimir PutinPresident of Russia

The Russian leader’s press secretary, Dmitry Peskov, also spoke about the outbreak of conflict. He noted that it is necessary to come to a peaceful solution as soon as possible, since if it continues, the conflict threatens to escalate and grow.

On the morning of October 7, Hamas attacked Israel. About 3,000 rockets were fired across the country, and representatives of the movement announced the start of a military operation.