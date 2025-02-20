“It was hard for me

On many occasions, fame is associated with perfection. And, idolizing a public character is often linked to consider it as an almost divine being, with an unattainable way of life of which, at most, we can be spectators and admirers. The truth is that more and more public personalities decide to put the importance of breaking the stigma on mental health. Instead of hiding their internal insecurities and struggles, many of them open, showing that being in their constant exposure position can take its toll and are also human.

In the last program of the revolt (RTVE), Aitana did not hesitate to open the door to conversations about vulnerability. Taking advantage of your documentary premiere Metamorphosis In Netflix, the singer shared her transformation process, not only as an artist, but also as a person who has had to face anxiety, depression and weight of fame. The documentary that in principle would show the ins and outs of his day to day as an artist ended up portraying the process for a difficult time personally. The feeling of not being happy, without knowing why, he explained, was a constant during that time: “I had never given me a downturn as that of this last year.”

The documentary serves as a reflection of a personal evolutionary process, from a young singer of only 18 years who jumped to fame with Operation Triunfo and, in such a short time, it became a public figure with many possibilities that he did not have before: ” Now I can do everything, ”he acknowledged. However, he affirms that in part this unexpected clash between the life he had before and the one that he has now felt that, sometimes, he cannot complain.

As explained to Eldiario.es Guillermo Fouce, a doctor in Psychology and professor of the UCM, “public exhibition and emotional exposure to the public affects, and much, because it is like becoming an integral nude in the physical part since being in the eye public means that everyone knows or wants to know and be behind the things that happen to you. ” And not only that but emphasizes the strong pressure towards the well -being of the person who can lead to, even taking them to a feeling of guilt. Precisely, for the singer, one of the most difficult parts to share her pain is the feeling of not deserving it: “I have a hard time showing how sad I am because I feel that I do not deserve to be.”

And, according to the artist, this reality of having reasons to feel grateful And I don’t have to feel guilty. ” This feeling reflects one of the greatest challenges of artists and people who, in general, ‘enjoy’ the focus of fame: the pressure of having to seem perfect all the time.

Public exposure and emotional exposure to the public affects, and much, it is like becoming an integral nude in the physical part. Being in the public eye means that everyone knows or wants to know and be behind the things that happen to you Guillermo Fouce

– Doctor in Psychology

For the singer, a depression diagnosis was the starting point to begin to understand what was happening to her: “It was wrong. It was hard for me to get up every day from the bed and I didn’t know what was happening to me. There I raised everything, I thought that maybe the mute of fame is not my thing. ” The truth that I have raised it many times. I am in the process of being better, because this is not heals overnight and every time I find the meaning to more things that sink me before. ”

Guillermo Fouce states that “emotion is sometimes interpreted as weakness and more if they are negative emotions.” Many times this interpretation can lead to a kind of hatred or anger towards that famous character, which leads them to “hide sadness or vulnerability, because first being public characters there will be who can use it. There will be who can chase them with that weapon. ”

But during the issuance of the program, many users through X expressed precisely their joy in the way in which the singer explained, without losing his position as a privileged artist, how mental health problems are manifested and affecting universally .

Aitana spoke of his depression, which has “cost” him that he likes men and the “limits” that put Netflix

After all, a person’s metamorphosis process can be interpreted as a transition that makes us differentiate from what we were. That version does not have to be the best, but only different and, in a moment of crisis, the simple fact of being is positive. Therefore, mental health deserves to be treated with the same seriousness as any other aspect of our life without understanding spotlights.