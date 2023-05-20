When the Flemish Eva Vanderstricht is in the pub with her stepfather in the fall of 2019, he says that something is missing in his life. He has had an unfulfilled desire to have children for eighteen years. He wants a child of his own. He researched his options online. He chatted with couples, went on speed dates and found a woman to be a donor to. In eight months she will have a child from him. Eva has a lot of questions – Why? It was good right? What will change? But at the time, she doesn’t ask one. In Tati Eva tells the intimate story of her family, but now she does ask all the questions. Investigative and personal, which leads to an intriguing portrait about vulnerability and going for your own happiness.

Tati Family Audio documentary of 45 minutes, NPO.