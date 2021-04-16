The last of us little by little it takes shape for his version live action, and if you remember, he began by confirming who will give life to Joel and ellie.

Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey they were chosen to take the leading roles, and from that moment on, much speculation began about other roles in the series.

On one occasion it was mentioned that Gael garcia could give life to Tommy, the brother of Joel, but the team behind the series The last of us denied everything by choosing another respectable actor.

Chain HBO, who is in charge of the project, confirmed that it will be Gabriel Luna who will interpret on screen Tommy.

This actor is best known for bringing life to Ghost rider on Agents of SHIELD although he also had important participations in the series True Detective and in the film Terminator: Dark Fate.

So that you get to know it.

The presence of Tommy in the series of The last of us is crucial to the unfolding of the story, as this ex-soldier tries to give Joel a more humane view of the world, despite the catastrophe.

His way of approaching problems, even in a post-apocalyptic setting, keeps those around him from losing their minds, at least at certain times.

The filming of the series The last of us It will start in the summer, and from what we know, they chose Calgary, Canada, for it.

In order to ensure that this story is close to the original, Neil Druckmann will be in charge of the script next to Craig mazin, who participated in Chernobyl.

It seems like there is still a long way to go to see Joel and Ellie on screen, so let’s be patient.

