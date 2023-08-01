Cunha says former minister had his name removed from among those who received intelligence alerts prior to January 8

The former deputy director of Abin (Brazilian Intelligence Agency) Saulo Moura da Cunha said this Tuesday (1st.Aug.2023) that it was by order of the former minister of the GSI (Institutional Security Office) Gonçalves Dias that the reports from Abin were changed. However, Cunha denied tampering with the documents during the session of the CPI (Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry) on 8 January.

“I didn’t tamper with it. I made the 2 reports. I did the 1st in a spreadsheet that contained the alerts forwarded by Abin to groups and also contained the alerts forwarded by me, personally, through my phone to the chief minister of the GSI“, said the former director of Abin. “I handed this spreadsheet to the minister and the minister determined that his name should be removed from there because he was not the official recipient of those messages, that only messages forwarded to WhatsApp groups should be kept there“.

Cunha said he followed the minister’s orders. He also said that the Abin law determines that the minister is the one who determines what information will be forwarded to the authorities. This 1st worksheet, according to the former director, was filed at the agency for consultation purposes.

“I didn’t tamper [o relatório]”, said Cunha when questioned by the rapporteur of the CPI, senator Eliziane Gama (PSD-MA). “[Eu retirei uma informação] by order of the minister“. The senator classified the order as “absurd“.

The documents under the responsibility of GSI (Institutional Security Office) were sent to the CCAI (Mixed Commission for the Control of Intelligence Activities). The 1st document was sent on January 20th and did not say anything about alerts sent to the now ex-minister. Already in the 2nd document, of May 8, it would appear that G.Dias received the alerts.

In June, G.Dias stated that his name was wrongly included, as he never participated in intelligence meetings to discuss security actions.

Also according to him, when the request from the Senate arrived to send the information produced by Abin related to the date, the GSI forwarded the demand to Abin, which “replied with a compilation of application messages that had day, time and, in the middle column, happened; and in the last column, diffusion. That document had a ‘minister of the GSI’ there”he said.

“I did not participate in any WhatsApp group, I do not participate in the group, I am not the disseminator of that compilation of messages, so the document did not match the truth. The document was corrected and sent”, completed.

Despite the request for a secret hearing, the CPI decided to hear Cunha in an open commission session. A decision by the president of the STF (Federal Supreme Court), Rosa Weber, allowed the former director of Abin to have the right not to answer questions related to information that he is aware of due to functional secrecy.