RBD started 2023 at the top, being a trend due to their reunion, managing to excite their millions of fans who yearn to get tickets for their new tour, however, their success is so great that they have managed to drop out, for this reason after that a girl felt sad because no tickets, her husband gave his partner a big surprise.

The group that will start its tour in August, has managed to sell all its tickets in its more than 30 concerts in the United States, Mexico and Brazil, however, internet users have gone viral for sharing their reaction after failing to get tickets, In days, a teacher who cried at work because she did not get tickets for RBD caught attention, this time it was the turn of a girl who was sad because she did not get them either, however, her husband surprised her.

The creator of the content, in her account ‘@fanymontvil’, spread an exciting story through the TikTok social network, of how, thanks to her husband, she will go on the “Soy Rebelde” tour, in which they will return to the stage, Anahí , Dulce María, Maite Perroni, Christopher Uckerman and Christian Chávez, except Alfondo Poncho Herrera, who will not be part of the show due to other work commitments.

Fany, said that she was sad because she could not listen to the Mexican group, however, with the background of “teach me”, She taught that her husband got up early, so that she could enjoy the “Soy Rebelde Tour 2023”.

In the conversation that the girl showed, her partner mentioned to her, “I’m pinching myself with the cold, but I love you so much that I don’t like that you stay with the desire.”

Later, Fany He taught that he appeared on television lining up, to make her happy, despite suffering from cold and staying up late.

“I have already forwarded your video to my husband 1,500,000 times to see if the light turns on”, “your husband likes the tickets, so difficult to get”, mentioned Internet users.