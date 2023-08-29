Filippa Lagerbäck is back to talking about the most difficult moment of her marriage with Daniel Bossari. Despite his situation, the presenter has always remained close to him, in every moment of his illness and during one of his darkest moments.

Credit: danielebossari – Instagram

Daniele Bossari’s wife and mother of his daughter Stella let herself go to one long interview with the Corriere della Sera. They have been difficult years for their marriage, but today the worst is over and serenity has returned.

She had two hard labors. In the second case, related to tongue cancer, it was easier to help him because I could be more concrete in assisting him. But during the depression the scenario was complicated. Mental suffering is complex, there are no ready-to-use therapies. Not understanding made me feel like we no longer belonged in our lives. I also thought I had the key to happiness. But if I owned her it wouldn’t work in his lock, he was the one who had to find the right answers.

Credit: danielebossari – Instagram

A moment that was not at all easy in the relationship between the two VIPs. But love is also this, holding hands in the darkest moments and find the light together.

Today Daniele Bossari is fine

Today, Daniele Bossari is fine, he has found serenity after that tough fight against the throat cancer. He found himself overwhelmed by fear, by uncertainties, by the knowledge that he might not make it. Several times he thanked Filippa for her help and support, she made him smile even when there was no reason.

At first I felt like I was living in a nightmare, all certainties disintegrate. The first result is the destruction of the ego, suddenly you can do nothing but rely on others. Filippa’s irony, the ability to make me laugh to tears, very quick to make jokes about everything and I hadn’t found this in anyone. She has always been there and when I say always, she always is.

Daniele Bossari is entrusted to prayer and took refuge in the love of his wife. It wasn’t easy to deal with invasive treatments and today he decided to openly tell about his battle, because he hopes to be of support for other people who are struggling just like him. Himself while trying to realize that there really was a monster inside him, he searched the web for similar stories that had a happy ending. He needed it, he had to cling to hope.