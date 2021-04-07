Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

A research team at New York University Abu Dhabi has developed a technique that may represent a quantum leap in the lives of diabetics by simplifying daily treatment, by taking insulin by mouth. In the event that this technology is adopted for medicinal use, it heralds the end of needle injection for a large number of patients and avoiding the effects and complications of this process.

The new technology is based on placing insulin between layers of micro-organic molecules that are resistant to digestive juices in the stomach, which are nanoparticles with covalent organic framework linked to amine, which form a blocker that protects insulin from digestive fluids. This technique has proven effective in returning sugar levels to normal within two hours of taking the new drug in animal experiments. The “Chemical Sciences” magazine has published in its current issue the details of this research carried out by research scientist Farah Bin Yto, within a working group at New York University Abu Dhabi, led by Ali Traboulsi, head of the Department of Chemistry.

This technology is distinguished from the two methods currently licensed by the FDA to produce insulin therapy that can be taken orally, with the advantages of biocompatibility and resistance to digestive juices in the stomach, in addition to the possibility of accurate dose control in proportion to the patient’s blood sugar levels. This method represents an important step in our struggle with diabetes, which is the seventh most dangerous cause of death in the world.

Farah Bin Yatto said: “This new technology allows treatment to be taken orally, because it protects insulin as it passes through the stomach and regulates its release rate according to glucose levels. Thanks to this improved property, the molecules react quickly to supply the body with insulin at the required rate while being able to stop immediately to avoid an overdose. Therefore, this technology represents a major development in terms of the health and safety of diabetes patients in the United Arab Emirates, and indeed the whole world. ”