Actress Mariska Hargitay tells the story of the birth of her first child and the difficult process of adoption: “It was devastating”

The well-known actress Mariska Hargitayknown as the queen of Law & Order: Special Victims Unitwanted to tell the very intimate details of his private life.

Only at the age of 42, from her love with her husband Peter Hermannhis was born first son August. But the star could not imagine that she would never be able to get pregnant again.

After the sad news received from the doctors, he decided to open up to the world of adoption. She had always thought about it, since she was a child, but she certainly didn’t imagine how difficult it would be.

August is the best thing that ever happened to us. We enjoyed every moment of him growing up, but then he started asking for a little brother. So, we decided to try adoption.

Mariska Hargitay, supported by her lawyer, tried to initiate different practices for adoption. A difficult world even for show business personalities.

Then, he met a pregnant girl, who didn’t want to keep her baby. Thus, in agreement with her, he supported her throughout her pregnancy and held her hand even on the day of her delivery.

After the birth of the baby girl, who the couple had also already given a name to, the biological mother has changed my mind.

It was nothing short of devastating. We continued to work with our lawyer and social workers. We finally found an amazing woman. She was a dark-skinned mother, but it never mattered to us that our son was “different.” She looked at me and said: ‘I know you will be the right mother’. And we thought so too, we wanted our family to reflect a realistic microcosm of the world.

In 2011, the baby was born Amaya Josephine.

August was 4 years old and madly in love with her. She was his child, because she had been his idea. We did not expect that a miracle would happen later. Our third child has suddenly arrived in our lives.

The lawyer phoned the couple to find out how their new life was going with the little girl and had other news. A baby born prematurely he needed a home. He was called Andrew. The actress and her husband haven’t even thought about it, they have instantly accepted.

It was a miracle and we couldn’t say no.

After six months, they welcomed the new baby into their home.