The draft federal law regarding the Emirates Council for Sharia Fatwas, which was approved by the Federal National Council yesterday, regulated the issuance of Sharia fatwas within the Council through 7 main controls, which included “prohibiting the issuance of fatwas in any of the cases pending before the judicial authorities except by a decision of the Public Prosecution or the court.” The competent authority requests a statement of the legal opinion on the issue, issuing fatwas on issues and topics regulated under laws or decisions in force in the country, issuing legal fatwas on draft laws related to fatwas, except at an official request from the competent authorities to issue legislation. The concerned authorities may issue special fatwas, licenses and permits. For its fatwa cadres within the scope of its jurisdiction in accordance with the legislation and systems in force.

The draft law stipulates that public fatwas and the mechanism for reviewing them are mandatory, as it obliges the concerned authorities, federal and local government agencies, and natural and legal persons, to the public fatwas issued by the Council, and the concerned authorities, government agencies, or any natural or legal person are not permitted to appeal or question. With public fatwas issued by the Council through any means, and without prejudice to the provisions contained in this law, the Council shall issue a decision specifying the mechanism for submitting a request to reconsider the public fatwas issued by it.