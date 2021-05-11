The Central Bank of Russia decided to simplify the return of money to victims of cyber fraudsters, Artem Sychev, deputy head of the information security department of the Central Bank, told Izvestia.

According to him, the regulator is working on the text of the law, the approval of which will increase several times the share of the return of citizens’ funds stolen by criminals. We are talking about the automatic blocking of a suspicious amount on the account of the alleged attacker or his accomplice.

According to the publication, the number of fraudulent transactions with citizens’ accounts over the past year increased by 34 percent compared to 2019, and the amount increased by 52.2 percent. However, only 11.3 percent of the stolen funds were reimbursed to the victims, although a year earlier the share of refunds was higher – 14.6 percent. Such indicators are explained by the fact that the majority of Russians (60 percent) themselves, under the influence of social engineering, provide fraudsters with the data that are necessary for the operation.

In order to improve the situation, the Central Bank wants to change the procedure for returning funds. So, the regulator must submit additional measures to protect citizens from the actions of fraudsters by July 1 on behalf of the president.

As noted by Sychev, the speed of blocking suspicious accounts plays an equally important role. In half of the cases, fraudsters withdraw the stolen money within an hour after the transfer, in 47 percent – within two to three hours, and only 3 percent before the day.

Earlier it became known that over the past year cyber fraudsters committed 60 percent more thefts from the accounts of Russians. According to experts’ calculations based on complaints from people, fraudsters stole almost 2.8 billion rubles from Russians, which is 70 percent more than in the pre-pandemic period.