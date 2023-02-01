Hunter killed, dying last words: “Piero I’m dying”

After a month of misdirections it all emerged truth on the death of the soccer player 24 year old of Assisidid not shoot himself but he’s been killed David Piampiano. To confess the murder it was his friend, Piero Blacksmiths, 56-year-old bricklayer. “It was dark– he tells the investigators and Il Messaggero reports it – I heard a noise and I thought is a boar. I have shot. Then I realized that it was David. My life is over”. In the city prison of Capanne, where he has been incarcerated since last Friday on charges of willful homicide with possible malice, supported by his lawyer, he tells the judge what happened in the dramatic hunting trip of January 11th in Assisi, inside the Subasio park. With his friend Davide Piampiano (24 years old) killed by that shot and left to die without activating timely i rescued.

Two hours of interrogation in which Fabbri reconstructs e try to explain. The castle of lies and misdirections («Davide he shot himself» he repeated for fifteen days, until his arrest) – continues the Messenger – is collapsed and the 56-year-old was exposed from 17 minutes of GoPro video of the victim that the shot, the agony of the boy and the failure to promptly activate the rescuers have been fruit of fear. “The fear of to confess to David’s parents – he says – and in particular to momwith whom there had been a friendship for years, how much I had done”. The killer still recounts those dramatic minutes with Davide begging “Peter I die” and the deliberately delayed request for help.”I have not abandoned David – says Fabbri – I called other people saying to get help quickly” and underlining how he did not have the lucidity necessary to directly warn the 118 but to have “stayed always side by side of David”.

