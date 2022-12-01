Nuevo León.- Recently, the case of a baby who was born with a “tail” of almost 6 centimeters in the state of Nuevo Leon. The story has gone viral on social media.

According to what was stated in the report published in the “Journal of Pediatric Surgery Case Reports”doctors observed that, after birth, the little girl had an “extremely rare” tail with a total length of 5.7 centimeters.

Likewise, health professionals from the state of Nuevo León indicated that the human part had a diameter of between 3 mm and 5 mm in length. Besides, it was cylindrical and pointed all the way.

Likewise, the medical report emphasized that the cases of babies born with this type of tail are “extremely rare”, taking into account that, until 2017, only 195 babies have been reported with this unusual vestige.

For its part, it was indicated that the baby with the tail of almost 6 centimeters would have been born in a rural hospital of the aforementioned Mexican border federal entity. Likewise, it was noted that the mother of the newborn underwent a Caesarean section.

The texture of the little girl’s tail was “soft, covered with skin, fine hair and a pointed shape,” indicates the report published in the previously mentioned medium.

Given the shocking fact, the doctors decided to carry out a series of studies of the baby’s tail in order to determine if it could be removed. It was in this way that, after ruling out anomalies or bone structures within the small tail using x-rays, they decided to remove it.

They remove the tail of a baby in Nuevo León

The case was reported in October 2021 by the Departments of Surgery and Pediatrics of the University Hospital “Dr. José Eleuterio González”. Despite the fact that the report does not offer further details about when the baby with a tail was born, the article states that, once she was two months old, the little girl was taken to the operating room to remove the vestige, which bass local anesthesia and sedationnot presenting in the process any type of complication.

However, the doctors stressed that, apart from the small tail, the health of the baby is ideal. The above after doing a series of brain, cardiac and urinary tests, where she presented normal results.

In addition to this, the report noted that the mother had no history of radiation, exposure to teratogens, or any type of infection during her pregnancy.