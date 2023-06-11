A earthquake of magnitude 6.2 shook Japan this Sunday, according to information from the United States Geological Survey (USGS).
In the hokkaido islandwas where it was registered the earthquake, at 18:55 (09:55 GMT). The Japan Meteorological Agency did not issue any tsunami warnings.
He earthquake occurred just off the coast of the town of Urakawa-cho at a depth of 123 kilometers, according to the USGS.
It should be noted that so far there have been no damages or human losses after the earthquakereported AFP.
A local official told NHK that quake it caused a strong jolt that lasted between 20 and 30 seconds.
“First it trembled laterally and then it gradually got stronger,” he said. “It felt like it lasted a long time, it was creepy.”
