A earthquake of magnitude 6.2 shook Japan this Sunday, according to information from the United States Geological Survey (USGS).

In the hokkaido islandwas where it was registered the earthquake, at 18:55 (09:55 GMT). The Japan Meteorological Agency did not issue any tsunami warnings.

He earthquake occurred just off the coast of the town of Urakawa-cho at a depth of 123 kilometers, according to the USGS.

It should be noted that so far there have been no damages or human losses after the earthquakereported AFP.

Earthquake in Japan. Photo: Capture

A local official told NHK that quake it caused a strong jolt that lasted between 20 and 30 seconds.

“First it trembled laterally and then it gradually got stronger,” he said. “It felt like it lasted a long time, it was creepy.”