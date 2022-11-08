After a new series of medical studies carried out at Villarreal, it was confirmed that Giovani Lo Celso will not be able to be part of the 26 called-up that will be representing Argentina in the Qatar 2022 World Cup. The midfielder who emerged from the lower Rosario Central suffered a detachment of the right femoral biceps in the match against Athletic Bilbao on October 30. Because of this injury, the 26-year-old player will have to undergo surgery and will be out at least until the beginning of 2023.
Lo Celso was a key part of Scaloni’s scheme, both defensively and offensively, as he provided the pace and sacrifice to recover the ball, but he was also one of Lionel Messi’s main partners from midfield forward. This is reflected in the numbers since he was the player with the most assists of the Argentine National Team in all Qualifiers with 5 goal passes and the fourth footballer with the most games played in Lionel Scaloni’s cycle as DT of the Argentine National Team.
Now the doubt for the World Cup will be his replacement in the starting team. Alexis Mac Allister appears with an advantage, and with many chances to take his place due to characteristics and affinity with the coaching staff, but they can also get into the starting eleven, depending on the rival they face, Papu Gómez, Exequiel Palacios and Enzo Fernández.
The loss of Lo Celso is a serious blow both for the starting team and for the group itself, since he was well loved by all the team’s leaders. We will see how the team responds to this news and what the future of the Argentine National Team will be like.
