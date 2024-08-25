Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/25/2024 – 8:38

Residents of Ribeirão Preto, in the interior of São Paulo, experienced moments of tension this Saturday, the 24th, with the forest fires that spread throughout the region. Mayor Duarte Nogueira (PSDB) classified the situation as “out of the ordinary”, but stated that the contingency plans drawn up in previous years, precisely to deal with episodes of drought and fires, helped the city to mitigate the effects of the fires that reached the municipality with intensity.

“It was completely out of the ordinary. It was the largest number of fires in 20 years of historical records,” said Nogueira, in an interview with Estadão. “We had already been facing situations of worsening drought in previous years and, two years ago, we implemented a contingency plan with the city’s residential areas. This helped mitigate problems that could have been worse in today’s event,” he said.

Ribeirão Preto had 14 fires spread throughout the city, some very close to homes such as those located in the Alphaville condominium, in the Bonfim Paulista district. There are reports of people having to leave their homes due to the proximity of the flames.

The mayor stated that the 14 fires “are under control,” including the one that hit Alphaville. He also said that no one is homeless, and that residents have already returned home. “These fires have been controlled. We had a garden with a coconut tree that burned, but the house was preserved. But everyone is already in their homes and we have not had any homeless problems.”

In addition to the fear of having their homes engulfed in flames, residents are also affected by the lack of water and electricity in the city. Duarte explained that, of the 120 artesian wells that supply the city, 36 were turned off on Friday due to the distributor’s electrical voltage, but have now been reactivated.

“Today (Saturday) we had another 26 stations turned off because we had power outages due to winds of over 70 km/h; 17 are still being reconnected,” said the mayor.

In addition to the power supply, the fires are also affecting the municipal health network in Ribeirão Preto. According to the city government, the service is experiencing a 60% overload due to the demand for emergency care for patients with respiratory problems and dehydration.

Duarte Nogueira says he had to put nursing teams and nursing assistants on duty overtime. “More than the demand for doctors, we have a demand for procedures such as inhalation, saline solution, and medications to replace dehydration results.” He assured that all health centers are on alert and functioning.

Another measure adopted by the administration was to suspend outdoor physical and sports activities over the weekend. The decision affected matches of professional football clubs, such as Comercial and Botafogo-SP, and suspended an international marathon held in the city, which was scheduled.

He does not know whether he will extend the suspension of these activities or whether it will remain in place only until Sunday, as planned. “Tomorrow (Sunday), due to the weather forecast, we expect it to rain around lunchtime. According to the information we have from our meteorology team, there is a 35% chance of rain at lunchtime,” he said. “But only tomorrow will we assess whether the suspension of outdoor activities will be extended or not.”

Regarding the origin of fires, he states that they can be caused by anything from cigarette butts thrown on highways to increased sunlight intensity which, when passing through glass, ends up causing flames.

Nogueira states, however, that arson attacks have already been detected. “Fires can also be started by unscrupulous people. There are images from dealerships that show people deliberately and criminally setting fire to dry grass in some areas of our city. We are putting the police on them.”

On social media, residents reported a scene marked by a sky covered in smoke and the fire approaching properties, which caused fear in the neighborhood.