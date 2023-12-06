Home page politics

From: Ulrike Hagen

On Tuesday evening, Markus Lanz sent SPD leader Saskia Esken into a tailspin. Their responses to questions about the budget chaos sparked laughter.

Berlin – It was anything but a confident appearance that SPD leader Saskia Esken made on the “Markus Lanz” program on Tuesday evening (December 5th). When the ZDF presenter and his guests – RTL political director Nikolaus Blome and economist Lars Feld – spoke to the politician about the Federal Constitutional Court’s ruling on the budget law, which If the second supplementary budget for 2021 is declared unconstitutional and void, it will get into serious trouble.

SPD leader Saskia Esken tried to explain the budget chaos to Markus Lanz on Tuesday evening. © Monika Skolimowska/dpa

Crisis surrounding the 2024 budget: Saskia Esken has no answer for Markus Lanz

The traffic light coalition is under fire from all sides after the Federal Constitutional Court’s €60 billion ruling. In the “Markus Lanz” program, SPD chairwoman Saskia Esken answered Markus Lanz’s questions about the current crisis surrounding the 2024 budget, but she couldn’t really answer them.

“How could this chaos have happened? Unconstitutional budget, how could something like that happen?” Markus Lanz asks Esken about the billion-dollar traffic light debacle. “If I said now, ‘We knew it was wrong, but we did it anyway,’ you would be shocked too. “Of course that wasn’t the case,” she replied firmly at the beginning.

“It was clear to everyone that it was a trick”: Esken openly admits the traffic light’s budgetary tricks

Markus Lanz then quotes his guest: “You said a nice sentence to your colleague Maybrit Illner: ‘The traffic light parties came together on the basis of this trick, which was considered constitutional’.” The moderator Esken also nails this down below word “trick”.

When the SPD leader tries to find explanations, she is constantly interrupted by Lanz: “That was the trick! The trick! That’s how you tricked yourself into it!”. Esken finally gives in: “We didn’t cheat anything. “It was clear to everyone that it was a gimmick,” she admits. “A trick?” repeats the moderator and is initially speechless. Finally he laughs, irritated. “You’re trying to get me to talk about it, we already knew it was wrong,” Esken then replied, annoyed.

SPD leader Esken: “There is no government crisis either”

When RTL political director Blome states: “This is a government crisis,” the SPD leader shakes her head: “No, no, no, no.” However, the government must recognize that “the Federal Constitutional Court has specified with regard to the debt brake that this approach is not okay, that it does not correspond to the constitution.” The government will now draw up a new budget: “There is no government crisis, but “There are now three people sitting together and you can be sure that the three of them are in very close contact with their respective parties and that we will then come to a solution together,” says Esken.(wow)