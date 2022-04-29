The bombings followed an explosion at a mosque in the same city last week, which killed 11 people, as Afghanistan struggles to cope with an increase in Islamic State attacks following the withdrawal of foreign forces last year.

The group claimed responsibility for the attack on Thursday.

“The two bombs were placed inside the trucks. Nine were killed and 13 wounded as a result of these two explosions,” Mohammad Asif Waziri, a spokesman for the military commander in Mazar-i-Sharif, told Reuters.

The authorities of the Taliban movement, which took power after the withdrawal of the West, said this week that it had eliminated the largest part of ISIS in Afghanistan.

But despite these assurances, attacks continue in many parts of the country.

Last week’s explosions occurred in a secondary school in the western Kabul district, killing at least six.