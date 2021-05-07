Resident Evil Village is already receiving the first comments from the community gamer, and best of all, we were finally able to meet in person Lady Dimitrescu.

Many expected to see her and her daughters naked to satisfy that curiosity that for some reason some people have, but in the end they did not appear this way.

Even if this title barely reached consoles, there is already a mod that allows you to transform your experience into a game no for, although it is not as complete as you expected.

Resident Evil Village mod strips 3 female villains

We know that many wished to see without clothes Lady Dimitrescu, and although this mod will not fulfill that dream, you will be able to undress his daughters.

This program was published through the platform Nexus Mods, and it bears by name ‘Lewd Sisters’, so you know what to expect when you run it on Resident Evil Village.

The number of downloads continues to increase rapidly, and despite being content that is not suitable for viewing in front of others, it is becoming very popular.

Of course we cannot show you this mod in action, so if you want to see it you will have to download it from the official website of Nexus Mods and find it for yourself.

Before taking a look you will need to have the version in Pc from Resident Evil Village, although we doubt that you can pay attention to the story with such distraction.

Before you run to download it, we recommend that you take all precautions, since being a project developed by an external agent, you can expose yourself to some risks.

Resident Evil Village is now available for PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5, and if you are a fan of the saga you will surely enjoy going through it from beginning to end.

