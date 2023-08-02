It was attached on one side to a tree and on the other side to a brick column

Terrible news comes from Ohio. Two sisters aged 14 and 12 lose their lives playing in a hammock, which was fixed on one side to a tree and on the other side to a brick column. They were playing outside, as they often did, when suddenly the pillar collapsed into the hammock, burying the two sisters who had no escape.

Scout Scaravilli he was 14 years old. His sister Chasey he was 12 years old. They were playing outside, enjoying a beautiful sunny day in Cleveland Heights, Ohio, United States of America. The two students at Hathaway Brown School in Shaker Heights were inseparable.

That day they had decided to stay outdoors by lying in a hammock placed in their courtyard. One side of the rope was attached to a tree. The other to a brick pillarwho gave in, collapsing into the hammock and ending up trapping the two sisters under the weight of the bricks.

There family was at home at the time of the accident. While the parents tried to free the girls from the weight of the bricks, her younger sister constantly called the emergency services to help the two girls.

My parents are trying to take them off. They are screaming right now. I’m really scared. I really need help.

These are the words of the little sister on the switchboard: she was literally desperate, but her heartfelt appeals were useless.

The incident took place on June 14th. The community clung to the family of the two young girls, also with events and demonstrations in support of their mother, father and even their little sister.

I don’t blame anyone, I don’t blame myself, I don’t blame those girls. I watched it 100 times. I never thought a brick pillar would collapse like that, it never occurred to me.

These are the words of the father of the two girls.